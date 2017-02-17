MONCTON, N.B. — Daniel Sprong and Keith Getson both scored hat tricks as the Charlottetown Islanders crushed the Moncton Wildcats 11-4 on Friday night in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Sprong added an assist while Guillaume Brisebois tacked on five helpers for the Islanders (36-16-3). Kameron Kielly with a goal and two assists with Jean-Sebastien Taillefer, Filip Chlapik, Alex Dostie and Gregor MacLeod rounding out the attack.

Derek Dicaire, Adam Capannelli, Mika Cyr and Anthony Wojcik scored for Moncton (13-39-3), which dropped its 22nd straight game.

Matthew Welsh made 18 saves for the win in net. Dominik Tmej took the loss by turning aside 31-of-38 shots in 43:15. Matthew Waite relieved Tmej in the second period and allowed four goals on 17 shots before giving the net back to Tmej to start the third.

Charlottetown was 4 for 5 on the power play while the Wildcats scored once on three chances.

---

TITAN 9 MOOSEHEADS 0

BATHURST, N.B. — Vladimir Kuznetsov scored four goals and Anthony Dumont-Bouchard stopped all 21 shots he faced as the Titan routed Halifax for their fourth straight win.

Rodrigo Abols, Jeffrey Truchon-Viel and Antoine Morand all had a goal and two assists for Acadie-Bathurst (31-20-5). Zachary Malatesta and Jordan Maher also chipped in.

Alexis Gravel took the loss by turning away 10-of-15 shots in 17:13 for the Mooseheads (24-26-5). Cole McLaren made 19 saves in relief.

---

SEA DOGS 7 TIGRES 3

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Julien Gauthier had two goals and two assists as Saint John downed the Tigres.

Matthew Highmore, Mathieu Joseph, Oliver Felixson, Chase Stewart and Bokondji Imama also chipped in for the Sea Dogs (37-13-4).

Bradley Lalonde, Lucas Thierus and Alexandre Goulet replied for Victoriaville (29-21-7), which retired Alexandre Daigle's No. 91 before the game. Daigle, the Ottawa Senators' first-overall pick in the 1993 NHL draft, played with the Tigres from 1991-95.

---

SAGUENEENS 2 DRAKKAR 1

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Kelly Klima scored the only goal of the shootout to lift Chicoutimi past the Drakkar.

Antoine Marcoux opened the scoring for the Sagueneens (32-20-4) in the first period.

Antoine Girard responded in the second for Baie-Comeau (19-28-8).

---

REMPARTS 5 VOLTIGEURS 4

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Olivier Garneau and Mathieu Ayotte had two goals and an assist apiece for Quebec as it held off the Voltigeurs.

Derek Gentile also scored for the Remparts (28-23-5).

Ryan Verbeek struck twice and added a helper for Drummondville (21-29-5), which dropped its 10th straight. Mathieu Sevigny and Guillaume Desmarais rounded out the attack.

---

OLYMPIQUES 6 PHOENIX 2

GATINEAU, Que. — Vitalii Abramov had three goals and two assists to lift the Olympiques over Sherbrooke for their seventh win in a row.

Yakov Trenin added a goal and two helpers with Ryan O'Bonsawin and Mitchell Balmas also scoring for Gatineau (26-26-4).

Hugo Roy and Julien Pelletier found the back of the net for the Phoenix (22-31-3).

---

OCEANIC 4 HUSKIES 1

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Tyler Boland scored his 41st goal of the season and it was the winner as Rimouski got past the Huskies.

Louis-Philippe Denis, Alex-Olivier Voyer and Justin Pare, into an empty net, supplied the rest of the offence for the Oceanic (24-28-5).

Samuel Naud replied for Rouyn-Noranda (33-15-7).

---

FOREURS 6 SCREAMING EAGLES 5

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Jake Smith struck twice as the Foreurs snapped a seven-game skid by topping Cape Breton.

Simon Lafrance, David Noel, Adam Cheezo and Mathieu Nadeau supplied the rest of the offence for Val-d'Or (23-29-4).

Phelix Martineau, Leon Gawanke, Giovanni Fiore, Yannik Bertrand and Drake Batherson scored for the Screaming Eagles (32-21-4).

Jason Bell of the Foreurs received a major penalty and game misconduct for high sticking in the third period.

---