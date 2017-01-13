QMJHL: Sprong scores twice in Islanders win over Wildcats

CHARLOTTETOWN — Daniel Sprong scored his first two goals of the season and added an assist Friday night as the Charlottetown Islanders beat the Moncton Wildcats 8-3 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Sprong, a 2015 second-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins, missed the first half of the season while recovering from shoulder surgery.

Filip Chlapik also had two goals and an assist for Charlottetown (25-14-2), while Alex Dostie, Guillaume Brisebois and Nicolas Meloche all scored once and added two helpers. Matthew Grouchy rounded out the attack and Francois Beauchemin tacked on three assists.

Mika Cyr struck twice for the Wildcats (13-27-1) and Julien Tessier also chipped in.

Mark Grametbauer made 26 saves for the win as Matthew Waite stopped 41 shots in defeat.

The Islanders went 2 for 7 on the power play while Moncton scored once on six chances.

---

TITAN 5 TIGRES 1

BATHURST, N.B. — Jeffrey Truchon-Viel struck twice and Zachary Malatesta had a goal and two helpers as the Titan downed Victoriaville for their fourth win in a row.

Vladimir Kuznetsov and Danill Miromanov also scored for Acadie-Bathurst (23-17-4). Anthony Dumont-Bouchard stopped 27 shots.

Antoine Lessard responded in the third for the Tigres (21-16-5). James Povall took the loss after turning away 19-of-24 shots in 43:56. Tristan Cote-Cazenave made nine saves in relief.

---

SEA DOGS 4 SCREAMING EAGLES 1

SYDNEY, N.S. — Julien Gauthier scored in his Saint John debut and Matthew Highmore had two goals and an assist to lift the Sea Dogs past Cape Breton.

Joe Veleno had the other for Saint John (26-11-4) and Callum Booth made 20 saves.

Drake Batherson opened the scoring for the Screaming Eagles (24-17-3), who got 29 stops from Kyle Jessiman.

---

MOOSEHEADS 2 VOLTIGEURS 1 (SO)

HALIFAX — Jared McIsaac scored the only goal of the shootout and Alexis Gravel stopped 37 shots as the Mooseheads slipped past Drummondville.

Maxime Fortier tied the game at 1-1 in the third for Halifax (20-19-3).

Nicolas Beaudin had a goal for Halifax and Olivier Rodrigue turned away 31 shots for the Voltigeurs (19-17-5).

---

ARMADA 3 SAGUENEENS 1

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Joel Teasdale scored the winner in the second period and Samuel Montembeault made 20 saves as Blainville-Boisbriand got past the Sagueneens.

TJ Melancon and Shaun Miller had power-play goals for the Armada (25-11-6).

Joey Ratelle replied on the man advantage for Chicoutimi (21-17-3), which got 20 stops from Julio Billia.

---

OLYMPIQUES 6 OCEANIC 3

GATINEAU, Que. — Goaltender Mathieu Bellemare scored in the second period and made 30 saves as the Olympiques beat Rimouski.

Zack MacEwen had a goal and added two helpers with Vitalii Abramov, Gabriel Bilodeau, Daniel Del Paggio and Yakov Trenin rounding out the attack for Gatineau (19-21-3).

Charle-Edouard D'Astous struck twice and Nicholas Blachman also scored for the Oceanic (18-22-3). Jimmy Lemay took the loss by stopping 5-of-8 shots in 23:35 before giving way to Alexandre Lagace, who made 15 saves.

---

HUSKIES 6 PHOENIX 3

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Gabriel Fontaine struck twice and Alexandre Fortin had a goal and two helpers to lead the Huskies over Sherbrooke for their fifth straight win.

Jean-Christophe Beaudin, Antoine Waked and Peter Abbandonato rounded out the attack for Rouyn-Noranda (25-10-6). Olivier Tremblay made 22 saves.

Thomas Gregoire, Yaroslav Alexeyev and Julien Pelletier scored for the Phoenix (18-22-3). Evan Fitzpatrick turned aside 9-of-13 shots in 24:07. Brendan Cregan came on in relief and stopped 20 shots.

---