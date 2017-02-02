HALIFAX — Antoine Morand scored 1:35 into overtime as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan edged the Halifax Mooseheads 4-3 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Daniil Miromanov, Noah Dobson and Kynan Berger had goals in regulation time as Acadie-Bathurst (26-18-5) built a 3-1 lead by the 7:51 mark of the third period. Reilly Pickard made 34 saves for the win.

Frederic Aube forced the extra period with a goal in the last minute of the third period for Halifax (23-22-5). Connor Moynihan and Nico Hischier also scored. Blade Mann-Dixon stopped 25-of-29 shots in net for the Mooseheads.

Both teams were 1 for 6 on the power play.

---

ISLANDERS 8 WILDCATS 5

MONCTON, N.B. — Adam Marsh struck twice, including the eventual winner, as Charlotteotwn routed the Wildcats.

Keith Getson had back-to-back goals less than a minute apart in the second period for the Islanders (31-15-3), while Francois Beauchemin, Carl Neill, Kameron Kielly and Guillaume Brisebois rounded out the attack.

G. Blackmore scored and added two assists for Moncton (13-32-3), while Samuel Meisenheimer, Jeremy McKenna, Mika Cyr and Duncan MacIntyre chipped in as well.

---

TIGRES 6 VOLTIGEURS 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Maxime Comtois had a pair of goals, one shorthanded, as Victoriaville rolled past the Voltigeurs.

Tristan Pomerleau had the eventual winner for the Tigres (26-18-6). James Phelan, Felix Lauzon and Pascal Laberge also scored.

Nicolas Guay and Xavier Bernard replied for Drummondville (21-24-5).

---

SAGUENEENS 6 HUSKIES 2

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Nicolas Roy had two goals and two assists as the Sagueneens topped Rouyn-Noranda.

Jeremy Groleau, Dmitry Zhukenov, Kevin Klima and Joey Ratelle also found the back of the net for Chicoutimi (27-19-4).

Peter Abbandonato and Bruno-Carl Denis had power-play goals for the Huskies (30-13-6).