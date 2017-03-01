VAL-D'OR, Que. — Ryan Verbeek scored in overtime as the Drummondville Voltigeurs edged the Val-d'Or Foreurs 4-3 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Nathan Hudgin's goal at the 3:06 mark of the third period as Drummondville (24-32-5) snapped a three-game losing skid. Mathieu Sevigny and Charles-Olivier Ouimet had back-to-back power-play goals 26 seconds apart in the second. Olivier Rodrigue made 19 saves for the win.

Yan Dion, Mathieu Nadeau and Jake Smith gave the Foreurs (26-30-4) a 3-2 lead by the second intermission. Etienne Montpetit stopped 37 shots as Val-d'Or saw its four-game win streak end.

The Voltigeurs went 2 for 5 on the power play and the Foreurs were 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

SEA DOGS 4 MOOSEHEADS 2

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Matthew Highmore and Julien Gauthier both had power-play goals as the Sea Dogs doubled up Halifax.

Spencer Smallman scored the eventual winner early in the second for Saint John (41-13-6) and Bokondji Imama added some insurance in the third.

Jared McIsaac and Keigan Goetz replied for the Mooseheads (26-30-5).

---

REMPARTS 5 WILDCATS 1

QUEBEC CITY — Darien Kielb had the eventual winner early in the second period as the Remparts reeled off four unanswered goals against Moncton.

Etienne Verrette, Shaun Bily and Philipp Kurashev also scored as Quebec (29-26-6) ended a four-game winless skid. Samuel Hould opened scoring in the first.

Samuel Meisenheimer responded for the Wildcats (14-43-3).

---

TIGRES 4 OLYMPIQUES 2

GATINEAU, Que. — Alexandre Goulet had a pair of goals as Victoriaville built an early lead and then fended off the Olympiques.

Jeremie Beaudin and Ivan Kosorenkov both scored on the power play as the Tigres (31-22-8) took a 4-0 lead by the 8:32 mark of the third.

Jeffrey Durocher and Shawn Boudrias supplied the offence for Gatineau (28-29-4).

---

DRAKKAR 4 CATARACTES 3

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Vincent Deslauriers's second goal of the game came on the power play with nine seconds left to play as the Drakkar slipped past Shawinigan.

Ivan Chekhovich and Jordan Martel chipped in as well as Baie-Comeau (21-30-10) ended a three-game winless skid.

Alexis D'Aoust, Samuel Girard and Nicholas Welsh scored for the Cataractes (39-17-4).