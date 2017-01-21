DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Andrew Shewfelt scored the winner late in the third period as the Drummondville Voltigeurs edged Rouyn-Noranda 4-3 on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action, snapping the Huskies' eight-game winning streak.

Pavel Koltygin, Ryan Verbeek and Jeremy Manseau also scored for Drummondville (21-19-5).

Antoine Waked had two goals for the Huskies (28-11-6), including one with five seconds left to bring Rouyn-Noranda within one. Alexandre Fortin added the other.

Voltigeurs goaltender Tommy Dery-Vigneault made 32 saves. Rouyn-Noranda's Samuel Harvey stopped 25 shots.

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 7 WILDCATS 2

MONCTON, N.B. — Declan Smith had a hat trick to power Cape Breton past the Wildcats.

Massimo Carozza and Vasily Glotov had a goal and an assist apiece for the Screaming Eagles (26-17-4), and Drake Batherson and Phelix Martineau also scored.

Connor Senken and Liam Murphy had goals for Moncton (13-29-2).

---

ARMADA 3 OLYMPIQUES 2

GATINEAU, Que. — Pierre-Luc Dubois's second goal of the game midway through the third period broke a 2-2 tie en route to Blainville-Boisbriand's win over the Olympiques.

Alex Barre-Boulet also scored for the Armada (28-12-6), who had built an early 2-0 lead.

Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin and Jeffrey Durocher had second-period goals for Gatineau (19-24-4) to tie the game.

---

ISLANDERS 3 PHOENIX 0

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Matthew Welsh stopped all 26 shots his way as Charlottetown won its fourth straight by blanking the Phoenix.

Daniel Sprong scored two goals less than four minutes apart in the second period for the Islanders (28-14-2) and Francois Beauchemin also scored.

Evan Fitzpatrick made 37 saves for Sherbrooke (19-24-3).

---

SEA DOGS 5 DRAKKAR 3

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Bokondji Imama scored twice in the first period and the Sea Dogs toppled Baie-Comeau for their third straight victory.

Simon Bourque's goal midway through the third period stood as the winner and David Comeau and Mathieu Joseph rounded out the attack for Saint John (29-12-4).

Jordan Martel and Xavier Bouchard had power-play goals for the Drakkar (16-22-6). Simon Chevrier also scored.

---

SAGUENEENS 6 TITAN 4

BATHURST, N.B. — Nicolas Roy struck twice and Frederic Allard had two assists to pace Chicoutimi past the Titan.

German Rubstov and Joey Ratelle had a goal and a helper apiece for the Sagueneens (24-19-3). Louis-Philippe Simard and Samuel Houde also scored.

Dawson Theede and Vladimir Kuznetsov led Acadie-Bathurst (23-18-6) with a goal and an assist each. Zachary Malatesta and Christophe Boivin had the other goals.

---

REMPARTS 3 FOREURS 1

QUEBEC CITY — Matthew Boucher scored the winner in the third period as the Remparts got past Val-d'Or.

Olivier Mathieu and Dmitry Buynitskiy, into an empty net, also chipped in for Quebec (23-19-4).

Ivan Kozlov had the lone goal for the Foreurs (20-23-3), who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

---