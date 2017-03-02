1h ago
QMJHL: Welsh perfect as Islanders blank Oceanic
The Canadian Press
CHARLOTTETOWN - Matthew Welsh stopped all 25 shots he faced as the Charlottetown Islanders blanked the Rimouski Oceanic 3-0 on Thursday night in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.
Kameron Kielly's 32nd goal of the season came near the midway point of the first as Charlottetown (41-16-3) won its sixth straight. Keith Getson and Daniel Sprong also scored.
Jimmy Lemay made 36 saves for Rimouski (24-32-5), which has dropped four in a row.
Neither team scored on the power play. The Islanders went 0 for 5 and the Oceanic were 0 for 3.
---
ARMADA 3 SCREAMING EAGLES 0
SYDNEY, N.S. -- Samuel Montembeault had a 21-save performance as Blainville-Boisbriand shut out Cape Breton.
Alex Barre-Boulet had a pair of goals for the Armada (38-16-6) and Joel Teasdale scored the winner.
Kevin Mandolese turned aside 31-of-33 shots for the Screaming Eagles (33-24-4).