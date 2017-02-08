BATHURST, N.B. — Jakub Zboril had the winner early in the third period as the Saint John Sea Dogs edged the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 3-2 on Wednesday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The victory extends Saint John's win streak to eight games, with nine victories in its last 10 contests.

Simon Bourque and Spencer Smallman both scored in the first for the Sea Dogs (34-12-4). Callum Booth stopped 34 shots for the win.

Jeffrey Truchon-Viel and Daniil Miromanov replied for Acadie-Bathurst (27-20-5). Anthony Dumont-Bouchard made 29 saves.

Saint John went 2 for 4 on the power play and the Titan were 1 for 8 with the man advantage.

---

DRAKKAR 3 TIGRES 1

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Ivan Chekhovich struck twice to lead Baie-Comeau past the Tigres.

Edouard St-Laurent had the eventual winner early in the third as the Drakkar (18-27-7) reeled off three unanswered goals.

Bradley Lalonde scored on the power play for Victoriaville (27-19-6).

---

REMPARTS 3 PHOENIX 2

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Mathieu Ayotte's short-handed winner came late in the first period as Quebec held on for a win over the Phoenix.

Derek Gentile and Olivier Mathieu opened scoring for the Remparts (27-22-4).

Nicolas Poulin and Jason Imbeault responded for Sherbrooke (20-29-3) in the first but couldn't tie it up in the remaining two periods.

---