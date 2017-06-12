Quake is returning to the competitive stage with a $1 million World Championships hosted by game developer id Software, game publisher Bethesda Softworks and tournament organizer ESL.

The event will feature the one-on-one Duel and four-on-four Sacrifice competitions and will begin in June. The championship finals will be held at QuakeCon from Aug. 24 to 27 in Dallas.

“[The] Quake World Championships will be the ultimate test of skill for the best competitive players in the world," id Software studio director Tim Willits said. "Working with ESL, we’re excited to produce an incredible competition featuring amazing pro player talent, all vying for the million dollar prize pool and the title of the very first Quake World Championships champion."

Quake was one of the first competitive games in the industry, dating back more than two decades. It returns to the grand stage with the newest iteration of the game, Quake Champions.

"I think ESL and Bethesda have a great opportunity with Quake Champions because of how good a spectator sport Quake is," VP of Pro Gaming at ESL Michal Blicharz said. "Quake has the potential to unite viewers of all game genres."