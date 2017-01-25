The quarter-finals are set at the ELEAGUE Major as the tournament shifts to the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia.

Natus Vincere and Virtus.pro lead the pack after unbeaten runs through the opening three rounds. Na'Vi was arguably the most impressive, rolling through three straight opponents to book one of the top seeds in the playoffs. Virtus.pro wasn't exactly flawless in their three-game win streak, but they found a way to get out of a few sticky situations and emerged victorious each time.

SK Gaming leads the one-loss teams into the elimination stage and is joined by a surprising duo of Fnatic and Gambit Gaming. The expectations were high for SK but low for the other two squads. Fnatic has been in disarray since major roster changes earlier in 2016 and is finding their footing at the right time to kick off the new year.

Gambit defeated North, GODSENT and FaZe Clan - two of three playoff teams - to earn a higher seed in the elimination round.

North and FaZe Clan are joined by tournament favothe three two-loss teams in the quarters.

Na'Vi will face Astralis, Fnatic will meet Gambit and Virtus.pro will tangle with North on Friday, while SK will square off against FaZe in the final quarter-finals match on Saturday. Both semifinals matches are slated for Saturday as well.

OPTIC, MOUSESPORTS, G2 NEXT DISAPPOINT IN EARLY EXITS

OpTic Gaming, mousesports and G2 Esports were all eliminated on the third day at the ELEAGUE Major after falling in the Round 4 Low Seed matches on Wednesday.

OpTic, one of the hottest Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams coming into the tournament and one of two North American representatives, dropped out of the running after being upset 16-8 by GODSENT. Starting the first half on the terrorist side, GODSENT stormed out to a 10-5 halftime lead. OpTic never found their footing in the elimination match and earned just three more rounds in the second half of the loss. GODSENT clinched their place in the fifth round with sex consecutive rounds to close out the map.



GGs to @GODSENTgg, and a sad farewell to the ELEAGUE Season 02 champion, @OpTicGaming. pic.twitter.com/qFJmIV7T77 — ELEAGUE (@EL) January 25, 2017

Mousesports lost its third match in four games and said goodbye to the first major of 2017 with a 16-4 loss to Team Liquid on Nuke. The other North American squad took complete control of the match with an 11-4 first half on the counter-terrorist side and reeled off four straight rounds to secure their second win of the tournament and a spot in the next round.

G2 Esports' disappointing showing came to an abrupt end with a 16-9 loss against North on Overpass. Starting on the counter-terrorist side, G2 lost the positional battle on numerous occasions and was frequently exposed by the former Team Dignitas roster. Down 11-4 at the half, G2 fought back with five rounds on the terrorist side, but it was too little too late and their time in Atlanta was over.

FLIPSID3, HELLRAISERS FIRST TO BOW OUT

FlipSid3 Tactics and HellRaisers are first two clubs to bow out of the ELEAGUE Major after going winless in the first two days of competition.

FlipSid3 was sent home with a 16-13 loss to OpTic Gaming in the third round of the group stage while HellRaisers capped off their tournament with a 19-15 overtime loss to North.

FlipSid3 looked to be on their way to the fourth round after a dominating 10-5 first half on the terrorist side on Train, but couldn’t hold off OpTic’s nine-round run in the second half and fell in dramatic fashion right out of the tournament.



GGs to @OpTicGaming as they take the last game of the day. Farewell, @FlipSid3Tactics, you have been a great competitor. — ELEAGUE (@EL) January 25, 2017

HellRaisers was the first to go on Tuesday with their loss to North. The opening half of the first match on Mirage was a streaky affair. North opened with five straight rounds on terrorist side before HellRaisers responded with seven straight of their own. North would turn the tables once more and take three consecutive rounds to secure an 8-7 halftime lead.

The second half went back and forth with HellRaisers taking the slight edge into match point at 15-14. North would send the game to overtime and take another four straight in the extra session to win the match and end HellRaisers’ time at the ELEAGUE Major.

North (1-2) will face G2 Esports (1-2) and OpTic will meet GODSENT (1-2) in Round 4 Low Seed matches on Wednesday.

