Quenneville scores twice to lead Devils over Marlies

ALBANY, N.Y. — John Quenneville scored twice to lead the Albany Devils to a 4-2 victory over the Toronto Marlies on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Ben Sexton and Blake Pietila, into an empty net, also scored for Albany (17-13-1).

Colin Greening and Andrew Nielsen replied for the Marlies (13-15-2), Toronto's AHL affiliate.

Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood made 22 saves while Jhonas Enroth stopped 31 shots for the Marlies.