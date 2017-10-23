Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick left Monday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period after taking a blow to the head during a scrum in front of the net.

Quick was apparently told to leave the ice but attempted to come back in after briefly skating to the bench. Referees ordered Quick back out of the game while backup Darcy Kuemper entered. Kuemper stayed in for less than a minute and was quickly replaced by Quick.

NHL rules state that when a player is ordered to leave the ice for a head injury, the club must remove him from the playing area and put him through an acute evaluation.

Quick was examined briefly on the bench before re-entering to finish the first period.

The 31-year-old is 5-0 with a GAA of 1.99 in six games so far this season.