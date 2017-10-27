Carey Price was subject to the Bronx cheer on Thursday night in the Montreal Canadiens' 4-0 loss at home to the Los Angeles Kings.

Price turned aside 24 of 28 shots in the loss, but began to hear mock cheers on saves in the third period after Kurtis MacDermid put the Kings up 4-0 on shot that deflected off Andrew Shaw's stick - the second deflected goal of the game.

Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick, who turned aside 40 shots for his 46th career shutout, said he believed the Bell Centre's treatment of Price was unwarranted.

"It's unfortunate and probably not so deserving for Price," Quick said. "He's probably the best goalie in the world.

"But they didn't give up. They kept fighting. They have a great hockey team and they're going to right the ship and get going."

Price, though, accepted blame after the loss and said he has to better moving forward.

“I don’t have anything to say about it,” Price told the Montreal Gazette of the mock cheers. “It’s been done before and it will be done again. For me, I just got to focus on my job. I just got to find ways to stop the puck and keep our guys in it until we bury the puck. It just seems that I’m not doing that right now. So I just got to find a way to do it."

Asked what he thought of the home fans leaving early in the defeat, Price responded; “It’s their money, they can do with it what they want.”

After Thursday's loss, the Canadiens now own a negative-20 goal differential, second worst in the NHL, behind only the winless Arizona Coyotes. Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty said the team left Price "stranded" against the Kings.

“We’re all going through this, this isn’t one guy,” Pacioretty said. “This is the defencemen, the forwards, everybody. We’re all part of this. We left him stranded. If your job is to score goals you want to score goals. If your job is to be physical, you want to play physical. To say that you feel bad for one guy, we don’t feel bad for anyone.”

Canadiens head coach Claude Julien said he can only hope the team's luck changes after being blanked in a 40-shot performance.

"Right now, we're getting chances and they don't seem to be going in," Julien said. "You've got to stick with it.

"Everyone's disappointed. I know our fans are. But we're competing. You just hope your luck turns eventually and you start scoring goals."

The Canadiens sit last in the Eastern Conference with a 2-7-1 record through 10 games.

Montreal will host the New York Rangers on Saturday night.