HOUSTON — Romell Quioto scored 67 seconds into the match after intercepting a poor clearance by Columbus goalkeeper Zack Steffen, and Houston Dynamo beat the Crew 3-1 on Saturday night.

Will Trapp passed back to Steffen, and the goalkeeper attempted to slow, rolling pass back to the midfielder. Quioto intercepted the ball just outside the penalty area, took several touches and beat Steffen between the legs with a right-footed shot from about 14 yards.

Alberth Elis scored off Alex's corner kick the 35th minute, his first MLS goal, and Erick Torres made it 3-0 in the 65th for the Dynamo (2-0), with Alex again assisting. Quioto and Torres scored in the Dynamo's 2-1 opening win against defending champion Seattle.

Steffen, who left Germany's Freiburg last summer to sign with Columbus, made his MLS debut with the Crew (0-1-1) in last week's opening 1-1 draw against Chicago. Steffen replaced longtime goalkeeper Steve Clark.

The Crew's Jonathan Mensah was issued a red card for violent conduct in the 87th minute. Ola Kamara scored in the third minute of second-half stoppage time.