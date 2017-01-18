The 2017 NHL Draft is shaping up to be a historic one for the Hamilton Bulldogs.

The NHL Central Scouting has released their mid-season rankings for top draft-eligible skaters for the 2017 NHL Draft and four Bulldogs are listed among the top prospects that could have their names called this June in Chicago.

Hamilton forward Matthew Strome was ranked 19th among North American skaters and was the fifth highest ranked player from the Ontario Hockey League.

Strome is trying to be the third member of his family selected in the first round of the NHL draft, after brother Dylan was selected third overall in 2015 by Arizona, and oldest brother Ryan was taken fifth overall by the Islanders in 2011.

Bulldogs forwards Mackenzie Entwistle and Marian Studenic were also listed at 35th and 88th respectively.

Hamilton goaltender Kaden Fulcher is also grabbing the attention of the league's scouting bureau. The 18-year-old Brigden native was ranked 12th among North American goalies.

The Bulldogs have only had player selected in the NHL entry draft since the team moved from Belleville in 2015. Defenceman Cole Candella was selected in the seventh round last season by the Vancouver Canucks.

Matt Luff became the first Bulldog signed to an NHL contract when last September he signed a three year entry level contract with the Los Angeles Kings.