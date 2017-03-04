Hamilton Bulldogs President and General Manager Steve Staios announced today that the team has received a commitment from forward Jake Murray, who has agreed to an Ontario Hockey League standard player agreement with the club.

Murray, a 5’9”, 145-pound center, was selected by the Bulldogs in the 4th round (81st overall) of the 2016 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection. The Komaka, Ontario native has spent this season with the St. Thomas Stars of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League, appearing in 36 games, recording six goals and 33 points. The Stars are currently taking part in the first round of the playoffs.

While playing for the Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs Minor Midgets in January of 2016, Murray was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. Nasopharyngeal carcinoma is a tumour in the area behind the nose and above the back of the throat. Murray continued to play during his treatment that included a combination of radiation to shrink the tumour and chemotherapy to destroy the cancerous cells.