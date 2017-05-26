Lowell Ullrich BC Lions writer Follow|Archive

The numbers suggest one thing. Reality is much different for the B.C. Lions as they begin their 64th CFL training camp Sunday. A statistical look at the area of greatest change this year would suggest the Lions felt they needed to completely tear apart their defence. Defensive coordinator Mark Washington is being asked to replace half his starting unit and any rational analysis would provide no clues whatsoever why such a drastic change is about to take place.

Washington ran a defence that was in the top three in a number of significant categories, including points allowed and sacks. They trailed the league with only nine interceptions, which was a continuous off-season talking point, but still were second with 60 pass knockdowns last year.

So there was no need to change but it happened anyway, largely made necessary by the unprecedented loss of three starters to the NFL plus a few free-agent moves of their own. It prompted Washington to look at the mirror to decide if this was the time to make radical change to his defensive approach.

"You have to take a step back and say 'do we have the same type of players coming in?' Washington said he asked himself during the winter, prior to heading for Kamloops and the start or camp. "You want to bring in the same type of players but that's not always going to happen."

Even if the newcomers do fit Washington's idea of defence there's no guarantee of a fit, which is why the next three weeks proves to be intriguing for the Lions. Jon Jennings and the health of new receiver Chris Williams will get the headlines but it's the changing face of the defence which represents the storyline to follow. Another early red flag is the fact coach/GM Wally Buono has to put together a roster to play a road pre-season game against the Calgary Stampeders in just nine days after their opening workout.

Pick a position group anywhere on defence and there's at least one major battle. A closer look:



Defensive back

Last year's starters: Brandon Stewart, Ryan Phillips, Mike Edem, Chandler Fenner, Anthony Gaitor, Loucheiz Purifoy

That's the group that started last year's West Division final but it wasn't long after the pounding by the Stampeders began when Buono obviously began to realize this position group was in need of the most change.

Returning injured short-side regulars Ronnie Yell and T.J. Lee gave Buono the realization he wouldn't need to do a complete makeover, though it's pretty close. With Mike Edem shockingly dispatched weeks before training camp, the Lions' non-import options became much more difficult, as B.C needs to start two Canucks on defence and only has three positions from which to pick.

Fifth-year non-import Keynan Parker will be given a chance to secure the wide-side cornerback spot and if he stumbles free agent signing Matt Bucknor (ex-Winnipeg) is there to push, along with sophomore Anthony Thompson.

Buddy Jackson (ex-Calgary/Saskatchewan) will compete with Fenner and there's plenty of import options for Edem's spot at safety. There's Thompson, returning injured veteran Steven Clarke and rookie Tevin McDonald, who showed well at mini-camp and has football bloodlines as the brother of Miami Dolphins safety T.J. McDonald. Purifoy was an unknown this time last year but is as settled at nickelback as anyone in the position group.



Linebacker:

Last year's starters: Adam Bighill, Solomon Elimimian



Buono's decision prior to last season to risk losing Bighill could turn out to be the defensive defining point of the upcoming year. To recap, the man in charge gave up an out-clause for his All-Star weak-side linebacker in exchange for a $30,000 reduction in salary.

Bighill is now with the New Orleans Saints when he could have been under contract and the Lions have to decide how they'll restructure their defence now that Buono gambled on not losing him and lost. The problem only became worse when Bo Lokombo, who never was given a chance for full-time consideration, also left for the NFL. Only the decision by Buono to punt Jovan Olafioye ranks as a bigger potential miscalculation.

Bighill's exit happened early enough that the Lions had time to address the vacancy through free agency and signed Tony Burnett from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. A castoff during the Lions' 2014 training camp, Burnett showed well but at a different position that year. He'll be the favourite but will be pushed by returnees Dyshawn Davis and Cameron Ontko.

However, rookie Michael Awe showed promise in mini-camp last month and the fact nobody on the roster has much CFL experience makes the race as wide-open as any that will take place in Kamloops.



Defensive line

Last year's starters: David Menard, Bryant Turner, Mich'ael Brooks, Alex Bazzie



B.C may have had a share of the lead in sacks last year but not always did they get pressure with the front four, making improvement an off-season priority. They let Jabar Westerman leave in free agency and didn't get rattled when Bazzie left to try the NFL.

Getting Turner and Brooks to sign new deals helped but the Lions want more from their interior and have lined up several street import free agents to give the two veterans a push. Frank Alexander, who has three years of service time with the Carolina Panthers, is the most intriguing prospect.

Craig Roh's stock increased when Bazzie left, however the Lions still have to look hard at a Canadian in rotation along the front line to meet the ratio. Menard was dependable in several situations last year. The Lions can consider a Canadian pairing after signing Dequin Evans (ex-Montreal/Calgary) and Dylan Ainsworth (ex-Saskatchewan) in free agency, and hope third-year Canadian Maxx Forde can continue his development to strengthen the option.



