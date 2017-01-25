Five points of interest ahead of puck-drop

1. The Canucks can sweep the season series with a win in Colorado tonight and use the two points to advance into a playoff spot. The two prior games against the Avalanche have finished in a 3-2 outcome, both favouring Vancouver. With the Flames continuing to struggle and most of the league idle tonight, a victory would push the Canucks past Calgary and into a Wild Card spot.

2. Part of the road to a win in Denver may be paved by debunking numbers. What does that mean exactly? In part, each team believes they are better than their records illustrate. The Canucks have scored 49 goals away from home and produced five road wins. The Avs have 47 goals to their name on home ice and five home wins. Add to that the Canucks are dead last in goals produced in the first period. Breaking away from the 20 opening frame goals scored and getting an early lead on Colorado may just kickstart the Avs thinking about the all-star break a bit earlier.

3. Vancouver has worked very hard to get back into a playoff race. Recovering from a nine-game winless streak is not easy. The loss in Chicago represented what was only the second regulation defeat suffered in 13 games for the Canucks. With points collected in 11 of those 13, as well as in five of their last six, a win would further the idea of positive momentum gained. Being able to avoid a set back in Colorado before facing Arizona on the second of back-to-back game nights is a storyline not to be overlooked. They will try not to erase all of the good achieved, by avoiding a bad end to the schedule before the break.

4. Alex Edler likely can’t wait to get out of the Mile High city. Last season he suffered a broken leg in Colorado. This year he blocked a Soderberg shot and fractured a finger in his left hand. After suffering a upper-body injury in Chicago, Edler was able to finish the game, but did not practice yesterday. While he will be in the line-up tonight, it is likely at the expense of playing through some pain. While Denver seems to be the twilight zone for the big Swede, he will aim to avoid any further peril tonight.

5. The Avs have every reason to pack it in. Recording two wins over the last 18 games. Suffering injuries to key players like Erik Johnson, Semyon Varlamov and Tyson Barrie. Matt Duchene fresh off the flu and likely not fully recovered. All-Star Nathan MacKinnon on a five-game goal-less drought. All of those examples apply, but every team reaches a breaking point and Colorado has not had many results to change their mood. With even less to cheer about on home ice this year, the Canucks can ill afford to take them for granted and provide them with a chocolate under their pillow before the break.

Game info: 6:30pm PT with @HockeyAbbs/@DTSN1040

TSN1040 + Canucks Radio Network

TSN1040.ca + TSN GO + iHeart Radio App