1. Michael Chaput will consider the game in Columbus special for a number of reasons. It is NHL game number 100 for the 24-year-old and he played 58 of those in Jackets colours. He also scored his first NHL goal in Columbus. The Canucks fourth line centre was part of a Lake Erie Monsters team that brought a Championship to the state of Ohio, with Cleveland.

2. Reid Boucher will play his second game for Vancouver, since being claimed off waivers. While he was part of Nashville most recently, Boucher was also a member of the New Jersey organization and earned power-play time with Zajac and Palmieri. The Michigan native had four power-play goals and four game winning goals in 2015-2016. He will be part of the Canucks second unit power play and is expected to utilize his shot. Coach Willie Desjardins even suggested that the power play performance of Boucher may be what earns him a roster spot. .

3. Sam Gagner holds down similar responsibilities with the Blue Jackets. Stationed on the fourth line, Gagner is part of the number one power-play in the NHL and contributes in that specialty role. With six power-play goals to his name, the Canucks would certainly be happy if something similar worked out for Boucher. Gagner did express that part of the difficulty is being removed from the flow of the game a little bit, stemming from more managed fourth line minutes. When he gets the nod on the power-play he really has to be ready because it is often a key point in the game that can often go a long way in determining the outcome.

4. Vancouver needs scoring from any source that provides it right now. Whether it arrives on the power play or in the 5-on-5 portion of the game, the Canucks will have a difficult time on the remainder of this road trip should they not be able to snap out of the offensive funk. Through the four straight losses suffered, Vancouver has been outscored 17-6. Some of the top-line players have struggled putting the puck in the net, lately. Daniel Sedin has one goal in 21 games and Alex Burrows is currently on a 12-game pointless streak. While the remedy is not simply attached to that pair of names, both veterans could play a big role in restoring some scoring touch.

5. Despite the bad news arriving with another injury, this time to Sven Baertschi off a blindside hit from Cody McLeod in Nashville, the Canucks are hoping something good will come from the new look lines. As a result of playing without Baertschi, Vancouver will now start the following lines up front:

Daniel Sedin, Henrik Sedin, Markus Granlund

Loui Eriksson, Brandon Sutter, Jayson Megna

Alex Burrows, Bo Horvat, Jannik Hansen

Jack Skille, Michael Chaput, Reid Boucher

This may not be the final cycle through the forwards to find some trios that click, but if the goals arrive, on can expect to keep seeing the above lineup trotted out.

Game Time: 5pmPT with @HockeyAbbs/@DTSN1040

TSN1040 + Canucks Radio Network

TSN1040.ca + TSN GO + iHeart Radio App