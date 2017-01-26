Five points of interest ahead of puck-drop.

1. The Canucks are in a playoff spot. It was a long and difficult journey that included grinding it out against the league worst Avalanche, but Vancouver owns a wild-card spot heading into their final game before the All-Star break. In an effort to keep it that way, the Canucks may need some help from the out of town scoreboard. Los Angeles, Calgary and St. Louis are all in action tonight.

2. Vancouver enters with a 3-0 record over the Coyotes and have outscored them 10-3 in those games and those are not the only numbers that may work in the Canuck’s favour tonight. Starting goaltender Ryan Miller has never lost a game he has played in the desert, going 7-0 in his career. He is responsible for two of the three wins Vancouver owns against Arizona this season.

3. Miller’s dominance exceeds the Coyotes, these days. Since returning from the Christmas break on December 28th, the veteran goaltender has suffered only one loss, going 7-1-2 in that span. The only blemish occurred earlier on this road trip in Chicago, and one can bet Miller wants to head into the break on a winning note. He may have some help from a pair of streaking teammates, as well. Captain Henrik Sedin has six points in his last six games and All-Star Bo Horvat continues to keep pace with a pair of points in his last two games.

4. A pair of categories may be bolstered tonight if the Canucks can show well. Vancouver have scored a road power-play goal in back-to-back games for the first time this season. Troy Stecher’s tally in Chicago was followed up by the game winning goal of Baertschi’s blade in Colorado and the Canucks are now 2-for-5 on the road trip. It doesn’t sound like much, but prior arriving in the windy city, Vancouver had scored only seven road goals with the man advantage all season. In addition to the power-play becoming more of a positive, so too can the record in back-to-back games. The Canucks will complete their 11th set of back-to-back games this evening and are attempting to win both for the third time this season. Thanks to the victory in Denver, Willie Desjardins’ team is now 4-6-1 in the opening game and will try to improve on 4-6 record in the second outing.

5. The Coyotes have won two straight and four of their last five games on home ice. Continuing to change the face of their roster year-to-year provides the opportunity for inconsistency to play a factor in many areas and while the challenge to find the right competitive mix still continues, some of the new names have stepped up. Alex Burmistrov has five points in his first five games with the Coyotes. Rookie Christian Fischer has scored in his first two NHL games, including the game winner against Tampa. Shane Doan is listed as probable for the game, after missing practice yesterday due to an upper body injury. If the 40-year-old does factor in, the captain would be one of 10 former first round picks in the Coyotes line-up.

