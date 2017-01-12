Five points of interest ahead of puck-drop

1. The Vancouver Canucks and Philadelphia Flyers meet for the first time this season. The pair of teams have shared ups and downs this season. The Canucks scrapped out a point in Nashville and have collected 13 of possible 16 points over their last eight games. Philadlphia, meanwhile, have sputtered after a 10-game winning streak and have only two wins in the 11 games that have followed and enter off a 4-1 loss in Buffalo.

2. Vancouver and Philadelphia may produce another grind it out, low scoring game. The Canucks have played to 20 one-goal finishes this season, while the Flyers have participated in 23. Adding to the Flyers woes in the last 11 games is fact they have only scored 19 goals. While the Canucks have collected more points and have been on a roll over the previous eight games, they too have tallied only 20 in that time. Philadelphia is in the top-10 in the league among goals produced with 120, but have not shown that power lately. Vancouver sits nine from the bottom with 102.

3. Troy Stecher is a wonderful story. The Richmond, BC kid chose to come home and play for a team that he grew up watching from the stands and has been a vital part of the Vancouver blue-line this season. Can you imagine the Canucks without him? Well, tonight he faces his former UND head coach in Dave Hakstol, who runs the Flyers bench. Hakstol did have some sway when Stecher was a free agent, but not enough to land the prized defenceman. Stecher improved a lot during his time with North Dakota and while he is certainly a self motivated person, he does credit Hakstol with fine tuning some traits, like mental toughness. That will be on display tonight as Stecher tries to move past a tough turnover in overtime that led to the game shorthanded game winner in Nashville.

4. Another member of the Canucks blue-line earned his NHL start in Philadelphia. Luca Sibsa was drafted 19th overall by the Flyers and would earn a spot on the roster as an 18-year-old. Despite playing only one season with Philadelphia, after being part of the famed Chris Pronger trade, Sbisa learned to love the Flyers tradition and heritage. Growing up Luca learned of the NHL through watching VHS tapes his mother would obtain from North America, of which included the “Mighty Ducks” series, but would eventually learn who preceeded him in Philly orange. Looking back he remembers being amazed when meeting Bobby Clarke and enjoyed a fun story, sharing that Clarke and Holmgren would play some pick-up basketball on the 76ers practice court and come back black and blue because they were so competitive. Sbisa said he appreciates “once a Flyer, always a Flyer” as the alumni meet this weekend to celebrate 50 years of the franchise.

5. Another meeting to remember will take place tonight, between cousins. Travis Konecny of the Flyers and Bo Horvat of the Canucks grew up a short distance from one another in Southwestern Ontario and are connected as second cousins. The bond between them really developed as the pair pushed towards their NHL goal. They faced each other in the OHL while Konecny was with Ottawa and Horvat with London. After working out and skating together in the summers, Horvat blazed the trail to the show with the Canucks and now Konecny has followed suit with the Flyers. Each will have family in the stands tonight as they go head to head on NHL ice.

Game info: 4pm PT with @HockeyAbbs/@DTSN1040

TSN1040 + Canucks Radio Network

TSN1040.ca + TSN GO + iHeart Radio App