Five points of interest ahead of puck-drop

1. Sidney Crosby is on the brink of recording 1000 career points. After going pointless in the previous two games in Colorado and Arizona, the Penguins captain takes aim at achieving the milestone on home ice. The last time Crosby was held pointless in three straight games was a stretch in February of 2016, when number 87 was held off the scoresheet against the Rangers, Hurricanes and Panthers.

2. Ryan Miller draws the start for the Canucks and intends to keep that streak going. In goal for both games against Pittsburgh last year, Miller surrendered one of the two goals Sidney would tally, with one also arriving into the empty net. Almost every time the pair faceoff against one another following the Olympics in Vancouver of 2010, they are reminded of the “golden goal” Crosby scored to put Canada on top of the podium. Tonight may act as Miller’s revenge as he tries to keep Crosby and the Penguins off the scoreboard.

3. Vancouver will be missing Bo Horvat tonight. The team’s leading goal scorer and point getter blocked a shot late in the game in Buffalo and has a bone bruise to deal with. The good news is that it was not a foot fracture, but the bad news is Vancouver’s depth down the middle and scoring prowess will be tested. Along with leading the team in scoring, Horvat holds a 51.8% faceoff success rate, which is second to only Brandon Sutter.

4. It is a return to Pittsburgh for a pair of former Penguins, as both Brandon Sutter and Jayson Megna hope to make an impact with the Canucks tonight. The linemates are expected to play together, although Sutter is questionable after suffering what appeared to be a wrist injury in Buffalo. Sutter did take the morning skate and had been looking forward to this opportunity to play against his former team, after being on the sidelines with an abdominal injury last year. Megna, who began his career with the Penguins, would play 48 games in Pittsburgh colours. His first NHL goal was off an assist from Sidney Crosby and provided the game winner in Carolina, in just his second NHL game.

5. Brendan Gaunce has been recalled from a short stint with the Uitca Comets. The 22-year-old joined the Comets prior to the start of the Canucks six-game road trip and was able to make the most of his time under Travis Green. Despite not recording a goal at the NHL level this season, Gaunce put up a two goals and one assist, to register three points in four games with Utica. Brendan’s brother Cameron is a member of the Penguins origination, but is playing in the AHL during the Canucks visit.

Game Time: 4pmPT with @HockeyAbbs/@DTSN1040

TSN1040 + Canucks Radio Network

TSN1040.ca + TSN GO + iHeart Radio App