Five points of interest ahead of puck-drop

1. Chris Tanev is back. The veteran defenceman missed his 24th game due to injury Saturday night, as he was unable to travel with the team to Calgary. Tanev blocked a shot the night prior and was in some pain after being struck in the rib area. The 27-year-old skated in Nashville this morning and will be good to play tonight against the Predators. Tanev is expected to play beside Luca Sbisa.

2. Anton Rodin will not have the chance to play in Nashville. After failing to record any ice-time in Calgary, Rodin come out of the lineup in the music city. Rodin did rough up his surgically repaired knee Friday night at home to Calgary and Willie Desjardins said that factored into keeping Rodin out of the lineup. The 2009 Canucks draft pick made his NHL/Vancouver debut in Calgary on December 23rd, but has played only two games since that time. As for waiver claim and former Nashville Predator Reid Boucher, he will also be on the outside looking in. The Michigan native has yet to suit up for Vancouver.

3. The Canucks leading goal and point man is headed to Los Angeles to represent the team in the All-Star game. Bo Horvat was all smiles after learning of the news today. The 21-year-old will join the likes of Johnny Gaudreau and Connor McDavid out of the Pacific Division. The third year Canuck forward is pacing the team with 29 points and appears ready to smash his career numbers attained last year. Currently riding a seven game point streak, Horvat has arguably been the Canucks top forward to this point in the season.

4. Vancouver will try to pick up a victory to start a two game road trip by distancing themselves from the Predators in the standings. Only two points behind the Canucks, Nashville is also eying up a wild-card spot. With the two teams meeting again one week later, in Vancouver, the “four point game” phrase will be thrown around a lot. The Canucks are currently one point behind the Kings for the final playoff spot. Vancouver lost the only game played in Nashville last season. Their most recent win at Bridgestone Arena occurred March 31st, 2015 in a 5-4 shootout victory.

5. Nashville has also been bitten by the injury bug. Vancouver’s opponent will not have the likes of P.K. Subban, James Neal, Viktor Arvidsson, Colin Wilson or Miikka Salomaki in their lineup tonight. Excluding Salomaki, the prior four absent player account for combined 79 points missing from the Predators offence.

