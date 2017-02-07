Five points of interest ahead of puck-drop.

1. Ben Hutton is happy all the time. Even when talking about an injury, which most players would not participate in. Hutton will make his return to the Canucks lineup tonight, after missing 11 games due to a left hand injury. How did he sustain the injury? “It was when I fought.” Actually, he blocked a shot and suffered a fracture in his hand. Initially Hutton thought it would be a routine bruise to play through, but once he took the warm up in Calgary, he knew something was off. One has to admire his effort to try and avoid the Canucks playing with five defenceman in that game, but the decision not to dress allowed him to make a full recovery.

2. The Canucks will manage Hutton’s minutes and pair him with Nikita Tryamkin this evening. This will allow the other pairs to remain in tact, as well. Willie Desjardins saw Hutton get a ton of ice time last season when Tanev and Edler were out due to injury and believes that while he did step up, his decision making changes when he is fatigued. Hutton will still receive power-play time and will try to add to both is personal and his team goal totals on the year.

3. Vancouver collectively believes last year’s road record helped them in the standings and that the results this year should give way to change because of much of the same personnel and strategy are intact. One key difference this year has been the play during lengthy road trips. This has proven to be the worst results in Willie Desjardins tenure as a head coach. During his first year behind the bench the team played in a seven-game road trip and a pair of five game trips. The lowest point total collected during one of those stretches was six. Last year’s team played in a seven-game road trip and two six-game excursions. The worst point total acquired was three. Presently the Canucks embark on a six-game road trip, for their final lengthy run outside of Vancouver for the year. The previous two trips of six and five games resulted with a win and two points on each. That has laid a heavy burden on their overall road record and the Canucks can ill afford to have anything close to that kind of a let down on this current stretch, beginning in Nashville.

4. Jacob Markstrom will take the crease against the Predators tonight for the second time in his career in Nashville, with a 0-1-0 record heading in. The only prior start arrived in a 4-3 loss in the Music City, while with the Panthers, on October 15, 2013. While that was certainly a long time ago, one might expect another close game this time around. The prior two meetings this year saw Ryan Miller allow two goals against on 56 shots, while picking up a shutout. Markstrom getting the nod was partially due to limiting the gap between starts, according to the head coach, but it may also set up a rotation that allows Miller to earn the start in Buffalo on the second night of back-to-back games.

5. Nashville is also expanding their roster, both due to players returning from injury and via management. It will be a different blue-line tonight with both Roman Josi and PK Subban patrolling the back end for the first time against the Canucks. Added up front is former Kelowna Rocket Vernon Fiddler, who was acquired from New Jersey in a trade. Fiddler represents character and experience, not to mention his attachment to Nashville, the team he broke into the NHL with in 2002. Add to that mix some line juggling from Peter Laviolette and this will be a new look Predators squad to close out the season series with Vancouver.

