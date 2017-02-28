Five points of interest ahead of puck-drop

1. For any Canucks fan that have followed the Vancouver career of Alex Burrows that spanned 12 seasons, likely had a tough time saying goodbye yesterday. The 35-year-old veteran had been a leader in the Vancouver room for a long time and finished his Canucks career wearing the ‘A’ and on a line with Daniel and Henrik Sedin. Of the 822 games he played in a Canucks uniform, he’ll likely best be remembered for his overtime game winning goal in Game 7 vs Chicago in 2011. Although that is the biggest goal of his career, Burrows said his favourite moment was watching Kevin Bieksa score against the Sharks to send the Canucks into the Stanley Cup Final. The Senators have gained a true competitor, an extremely loyal teammate and a man meant for the playoffs. I’m sure plenty of Canucks fans now have an Eastern team to cheer for, should the Sens have the chance to test the playoff waters.

2. The return for Burrows is to be played out in full, but perhaps there is a chance that by the time Burrows enters his last year of the deal in Ottawa, Jonathan Dahlen could be in the Canucks lineup. Currently the 19-year-old is playing for Timra in Sweden, where he has put up 24 goals. While many scouts suggest his size and skating could be worked on, Vancouver GM Jim Benning admired the fact he is a goal scorer and is not afraid to get to the net to achieve that part of his game. While it is extremely hard to project players (scouts have always had my utmost respect), the 2017 World Junior Championship put him on the map. Dahlen had five goals and six points in the tournament for team Sweden. He also had pedigree, considering his father Ulf played 17 NHL seasons.

3. Vancouver is actually getting healthy. The Canucks have had their fare share of injuries this season and when you add the mumps, or mumps symptoms to that, you get a handful of players coming up from Utica. Tonight Troy Stecher, Ben Hutton, Luca Sbisa and Markus Granlund are all expected to play against Detroit. Chris Tanev may still not be fully recovered from mump-like symptoms and Michael Chaput tested positive for mumps, so both are not on the lineup. Sven Baertschi skated with the team during the morning skate and is hopeful to make the trip to California later this week. In the meantime, Erik Gudbranson has also been skating and is attempting a comeback after having hand surgery.

4. The ripple down from the Burrows trade and illness has been opportunity by Vancouver provided to Utica Comets. The names of Joe Labate, Alex Grenier, Evan McEneny and Jordan Subban are already on the roster and Borna Rendulic has been added today. Rendulic last played in the NHL for the Colorado Avalanche and was considered a key off-season signing by the Canucks, to help with their depth. While Rendulic may not play this evening, it is becoming more likely that current Comets will continue to see ice-time at the NHL level, with only 20 games remaining after tonight.

5. The Detroit Red Wings seem poised to also grant experience to some younger talent in the system, with the standings predicting a grim outcome on their playoff hopes. For the first time, after 25 straight seasons of playoff hockey, the Red Wings are dead last in the East and appear fixed on starting to rebuild their roster. Brendan Smith was moved to the Rangers this morning and it may not be the last move the Wings make before tomorrow’s deadline. Detroit will dress five players 24 years of age, or younger. Expect others to follow in those footsteps, as the Wings start adding to their pot players that have seasoned in the American Hockey League.

Game Time: 7pmPT with @HockeyAbbs /@DTSN1040

TSN1040 + Canucks Radio Network

TSN1040.ca + TSN GO + iHeart Radio App