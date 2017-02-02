Five points of interest ahead of puck-drop

1. In a near repeat of last year, the Canucks and Sharks have saved the season series for the post All-Star stretch of the season. Last year the pair of division rivals faced off five times between February 28th and March 31st. Two of the biggest road victories for the Canucks arrived in the Shark tank last year, while San Jose stole all three in British Columbia. This year’s version of the battle between the Sharks and Canucks is very valuable to each team. San Jose is playing for the division crown and home ice advantage. Vancouver’s performance could factor into making or missing the playoffs.

2. Credit must be paid to the Canucks play on home ice. It will be what propels them through the back half of the season and what has given them a chance to participate in the post season. Tracking play from the first day of December, the Canucks are 10-2-2 on home ice. With 17 of their 23 wins collected in Vancouver, to say it is a backbone of the club’s achievement would be an understatement.

3. While home ice will play a large role in the Canucks outcome in 2016-2017 it is imperative the team start picking up points on the road, or it may be all for not. The Canucks will embark on a six-game road trip on Monday and repeating their struggles from similar trip lengths earlier this season is out of the question. If the Canucks can “play to the break” as they did out of Christmas and into the All-Star weekend, putting up a 9-3-3 record. Although the level of competition will rise with the calibre of opponent the Canucks face, the break provided at the end of February may just be what the doctor ordered for a club that considers three 36-year-olds to be the stars of their team and one that has lost so many important players to injury.

4. Vancouver will try to feed off the immediate rest from the All-Star break and perhaps no player appreciates that more than Ryan Miller. Entering tonight’s game the 36-year-old is 7-2-2 in his last 11 games and is 10-4-0 against the Sharks in his career. That said, he will have to battle a San Jose team that has not lost in Vancouver since January 21, 2012. Miller has lost his last two starts, while the Canucks have been outscored 6-2 in that time.

5. Canucks fans rightfully marvel at the accomplishments of Henrik Sedin and will celebrate the captain’s 1000th point on Saturday. The opposition may provide a milestone moment tonight as former Seattle Thunderbird Patrick Marleau rests one goal shy of 500 in his career. Marleau was drafted second overall by the Sharks in 1997 and has played over 1400 NHL games. The 37-year-old will have relatives from Vancouver in the building.

