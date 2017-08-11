Lowell Ullrich BC Lions writer Follow|Archive

A freak practice injury could mean the B.C. Lions are without their leading receiver Sunday in their rematch against the Saskatchewan Roughriders and no, that doesn’t mean Manny Arceneaux is potentially unavailable.Bryan Burnham, the Lions receiver who is making difficult catches look easy again this year and mentioned by one national analyst in early conversation for most outstanding player, suffered a foot injury early in the practice week.Burnham has been on the sidelines ever since, and though the club has indicated he will play it’s not evident by the receiver’s actions. Rookie Maurice Morgan, who was taken as a precaution when Arceneaux didn’t look as if he could play two weeks ago in Edmonton, will be with the Lions when they leave for Regina Saturday.Starting play this week Burnham was fourth in league receiving with 546 yards. The receiver was clipped by a teammate during a practice drill and landed in an awkward fashion..Meantime, while Lions coach Wally Buono continues to deliberate before officially announcing the return of quarterback Jon Jennings, the club will make at least one move prior to Sunday’s game by activating import rookie defensive back Tevin McDonald.Recently re-signed Canadians Ricky Foley and Andrew Jones will both play but neither will have starting roles, Buono said. The return of Foley, in addition to the emergence of third-year import defensive lineman Maxx Forde, has enabled the Lions to potentially look at playing five Americans in the secondary, though second-year non-import safety Anthony Thompson had a key interception last week in sparking the Lions to their 30-15 win over Saskatchewan.Jones will serve as a backup to Charles Vaillancourt on the offensive line. Centre Cody Husband was back at centre after clearing concussion protocol.