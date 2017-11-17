Canucks fell 5-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights who set a franchise record for fewest shots allowed giving up 21 on the night and just 5 in the third period. That included a third period power play with the game tied 2-2 in which the Canucks didn't generate a single shot. On the night, the Canucks went 0/2 with the man-advantage with one shot on goal (Loui Eriksson on a first period PP).

The Canucks fell to 3-5-2 on home ice (so 3 wins in their first 10 at Rogers Arena). The team has twice as many road wins as home victories.

Jacob Markstrom has dropped three straight decisions (at ANA, at S-J and vs VGK) and has five wins in 14 starts (5-7-2).

Brock Boeser scored for the first time in six games (since his hattrick game vs PIT). He now has six goals on the season and 10 goals in his first 25 NHL games.

Bo Horvat also scored. He has a team-high eight goals on the season before the 20 game mark. This is the same player who went the final 17 games last season without putting the puck in the net. He's not far from halfway to the 20-goals he scored to lead the team last season.

Next up for the Canucks the 14-5-1 St. Louis Blues on Saturday night before the team departs on a six-game road trip.