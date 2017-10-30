VANCOUVER – Without a bonafide superstar in their lineup, the Vancouver Canucks have leaned on the scoring-by-committee approach to produce six wins in their first 10 games. It’s been an effective strategy to this point, but it’s also clear that few defencemen are sitting on that scoring committee.

Chris Tanev is the lone Canuck blueliner to find the back of the net so far this season, scoring goals in the team’s second and third games of the season. Since then, there have been few offensive contributions from the back end. Or perhaps, more accurately, there have been few defencemen appearing on the scoresheet. That doesn’t mean that they aren’t doing their part to aid the Vancouver attack with an emphasis under first-year head coach Travis Green to have his blueliners transition pucks quickly and join the rush to create odd-man attacks whenever possible.

“I like the way our D are playing,” Green said prior to Monday’s game against Dallas in which the Canucks have a chance to extend their win streak to five games. “It’s tough to score in this league as a defenceman. You have to have an exceptional shot if you want to score. Having those high-end goal scoring defencemen are hard to find. But I like how they’re pushing the pace from the back end and I like how they’re getting pucks up and joining the rush and being active.”

It hasn’t helped that the Canucks' two leading scorers among their defencemen last season Troy Stecher (24 points) and Alex Edler (21) are both out long term after suffering early-season knee injuries. But a lack of a big-time point producing defenceman has been an on-going issue for the organization since its inception in 1970. Christian Ehrhoff in 2010-11 is the last Canuck defenceman to reach the 50-point mark in a season and he hit the number on the nose. His 14 goals that season and the year before remain the high-water mark for a Canuck goal-scoring defencemen since Ed Jovanovski notched 17 in 2001-02. Alex Edler had 11 goals in 2011-12 and Yannick Weber with 11 in 2014-15 were the last two to reach double-digits in goals in a single season.

Last season, the Canucks defence corps chipped in with 22 goals and 89 assists for 111 points over the 82-game schedule. That’s 1.35 points per game. That was a slight drop from the previous season when the club’s blueline produced 23 goals, 96 assists and 119 points (1.45 points per game).

Through the first 10 games of this season, the Canucks' back end has produced just the two Tanev markers, but has added 14 assists. The 16 points through an admittedly small sample of the schedule puts the Canucks' blueline on 1.6 points per game pace. So, perhaps, things are looking up. Tanev and Michael Del Zotto each have five points while newcomer Derrick Pouliot has three assists in his first seven appearances. Ben Hutton is off to a slow start offensively with just one point, along with Edler and Stecher, while Erik Gudbranson and Alex Biega have yet to hit the scoresheet.

Del Zotto shares the team lead with Bo Horvat with 26 shots on goal so far this season. With a career shooting percentage of 6.2 per cent, perhaps he’s been unfortunate not to find the back of the net yet. Gudbranson had a pair of glorious chances in the second period of the Canucks' 6-2 win over Washington last Thursday. Hutton missed a tap-in on a three-way passing play with Stecher and Markus Granlund in an earlier home game against Calgary. So there have been close calls, just not red lights.

The lack of offence from the defence isn’t keeping Green awake at night. Sure, he’d like to see his blue-ine chip in and help relieve some of the pressure on the forwards to do all of the heavy lifting on offence. But it’s hard to know where to look for the scorer on the Vancouver defence or even identify who has the hardest shot.

So it’s unlikely to see a Canuck defender put a dent in the back boards or the scoring column, but the coach will be content if his defencemen continue to do what they’ve been doing: spend less time defending and more time moving the puck quickly to the guys who are putting the puck in the net.

“We’ve talked about that with our D - we’re not putting pressure on them to score goals,” Green said. “You can create offence from the back end and not score goals. It can help push the pace of your game and make your game quicker and I think they’ve done a good job of that.”

So while they’re not picking up goals, or many points for that matter, the Canucks' blueline is picking up the pace. Ultimately it doesn’t matter who scores the goals as long as they score more than their opponents. In the early going this season, they’ve managed to make that happen more often than not. And it’s hard to argue with the results.