Lowell Ullrich BC Lions writer Follow|Archive

DeQuin Evans says he occasionally takes some ribbing from at least one of his new teammates for exhibiting a trait that is common to many in his line of work with the B.C. Lions but for different reasons might more reflective than you think.

“Craig Roh always says I'm bipolar; I'm Jekyll and Hyde. (He says) ‘when you get on the field you turn into something else,” the newest member of the Lions’ defensive line said. “But a lot of your game play comes with how you grow up.”

If so, a big part of the upgrade in physicality sought by coach/GM Wally Buono this season will come from the 30-year-old from the most notorious part of Los Angeles, even if how Evans acts in public now bears no resemblance to how he was raised.

Truth be told, Evans may represent one of the biggest free agent upgrades on the Lions heading into their season opener Saturday against the Edmonton Eskimos (7 p.m. TSN; 5 p.m pre-game, TSN 1040), at least until Swayze Waters and Chris Williams are healthy.

Also true: He’s lucky to be alive.

You think that way when you grew up in Compton, Cal., when you became a gang member at age 12 and attended your first funeral less than a year later.

You think that when you see no hope, your father is in jail and were incarcerated yourself four times, including one stint of 16 months in a juvenile detention facility.

But you also begin to think there’s a way out upon being placed in Camp Kilpatrick, a juvenile detention camp in the Santa Monica mountains before it was decommissioned a few years ago, a place where football was part of the rehabilitation process pitting gang members playing each other.

Camp Kilpatrick became the setting behind the 2006 movie The Gridiron Gang which featured Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson and put a spotlight on what was an institution that taught tackling and social ethos.

Evans lived through it all, and also didn’t have to waste money nine years later when Straight Outta Compton hit the big screen.

“When you go to Compton and you see these gangs and see how I grew up, a lot of people like that because they’re not from there and think it's cool,” Evans said. “If you're from where I'm from, you wouldn't think its cool.”

What was cool, Evans discovered, was playing football, and while working as a grocery store clerk and watching a program about the life of Walter Payton he began to train. Part of his regimen included running up Signal Hill near Long Beach, where Evans moved to escape.

At times, gang life made it hard to identify reality.

“Imagine (gang life) being the norm and you seeing regular life and saying to yourself ‘is this the way it’s supposed to be?,” said Evans.

He had setbacks upon graduating from Kentucky, suspended by the NFL in 2013 for violating terms of its performance-enhancing program for a second time while trying to make the Cincinnati Bengals. Evans was an obvious subject for a segment HBO’s Hard Knocks that year.

Eventually, however, Evans gained a better sense of self-worth by marrying Canadian Olympic runner Jenna Martin-Evans, which came after he moved six years ago to help his ailing mother, Penina, in Tacoma, Wash., and began to work with area youth.

“My mom is so much tougher than me,” said Evans, whose ear-piercing shrieks in Kamloops between practice periods made him the talk of his first training camp with the Lions, which followed stops in Calgary and Montreal.

“He kind of gets into a zone. He sees red; that’s good as a defensive lineman. But he’s also a smart player; he doesn’t just run his head through walls,” said Lions offensive lineman Hunter Steward, who battled with Evans the most at camp.

Another player with a similar tale might have prompted Lions coach/GM Wally Buono to look for pass rush help somewhere else. Buono heard Evans speak, however, at an Athletes in Action banquet in Vancouver during the 2014 Grey Cup when the Stamps were in town. Signing him, said Buono, didn’t represent a risk.

“I read a good book once where it said men who have achieved great things have had to overcome challenges in their youth and that becomes a defence mechanism,” said Buono.

“Imagine the things (Evans) has seen. Most of those people don’t make it. The ones that do have something special. We all come from somewhere. The past is just the past. You can’t always punish somebody for the past.”

So the coach who once figured Ray Jacobs and Khalif Mitchell would help his pass rush took on Evans, but made him earn his Lions roster spot in a battle with rookie import Josh Shirley that was among the best in camp.

Evans scoffed slightly when asked if he would describe the camp competition with Shirley similarly, perhaps recalling the sound of nightly gunfire in his neighbourhood as a real measure of challenge.

“When I sit back and think about the things I've gone through in life; to be surrounded by brothers to be out there and representing the B.C. Lions as the starting (rush end), I'm very grateful for the opportunity and the responsibility,” he said.

Bipolar no longer, except for when he is on the field, an amazing transformation appears to be complete.

“We’ve been given a platform whether we like it or not,” Evans said about his role as an athlete and his message to kids. “I try to introduce them to a new identity and let them now to always put God first, family second and if you're into sports, put that third. Teach them you don’t have to live life without hope.”

LIONS TALES: Buono was asked Friday if he is getting nostalgic about starting what is very likely to be his final season coaching in the CFL and stopped just short of saying he won't be back. "I’ve told (owner) David (Braley) my plans. He knows them. The team knows them. We're looking to win tomorrow night. After that it’s not that big of an issue,” Buono said… B.C confirmed the practice-week shift to safety of second-year import Loucheiz Purifoy and Chandler Fenner to nickleback on a roster that features nine rookies and 13 new faces. Kicker Swayze Waters went on the one-game injured list, which means rookie Ty Long will handle kicking chores Saturday. The Lions have nine players on the one-game injured list, including healthy scratches Buddy Jackson, Steven Clarke, Josh Harris and Stephen Adekolu. Chris Williams, as expected, was placed on the six-game injured list. Expected scratches Saturday are Dylan Ainsworth and Shaquille Murray-Lawrence.