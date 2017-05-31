Lowell Ullrich BC Lions writer Follow|Archive

KAMLOOPS -- Man vs. machine. It’s a never-ending debate and through the first few days of B.C. Lions training camp it’s almost even, thanks primarily to kicker with the all-name-team handle, Swayze Waters.

A new wrinkle to the proceedings at Thompson Rivers University during certain special teams sessions this year has been the implementation of a JUGS gun, a device more commonly used by receivers and popularized in a batting cage. Waters lines up as if to punt, but the ball instead is mechanically hoisted downfield to an awaiting returner in an effort to reduce workload.

There are times when kickers are actually asked to kick, however, and it is abundantly clear that when asked the 30-year-old CFL veteran is more than capable of giving the Lions the field position edge they enjoyed immensely on the way to posting their 12-6 season last year.

There are new faces on the Lions who captured more headlines but perhaps the biggest single addition was the first free agent to tap into David Braley’s cash reserve.

And with free agent receiver Chris Williams not likely to be ready for the opening of the CFL season, it is clear Waters will make the biggest splash. In need of kicking consistency after two seasons where it was quite the opposite, the Lions found Waters at exactly the right crossroads between another failed NFL attempt and family time just after the birth of his first child during the off-season.

He is a cross between the last two kickers employed by the Lions, the spiritual Richie Leone and Paul McCallum, who put his real estate licence to good use during his playing days. Waters is a marketing graduate of the University of Alabama-Birmingham from Jackson, Miss., who spends considerable time working on behalf of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Waters is as quick to bring up a quote from a baseball Hall of Famer or talk about the reason why he took an usual uniform number for a kicker (34) as he is to get too far ahead of where he is at the moment and his third stop in the CFL.

“There’s a quote from Ken Griffey Jr.; they asked him about his goals for the season. It wasn’t to be an all-star. He said ‘my goal is to play a whole game completely in the moment.’ That’s where I’m at in my career,” Waters said. “I’m just trying to enjoy my time here. The rest of it will play out.”

Waters was a bit of a CFL trail-blazer given that when he first signed with the Edmonton Eskimos briefly in 2012 he was the only import kicker in the league at the time. He lost a roster spot to Grant Shaw in Edmonton but his career took roots in 2014 with the Toronto Argonauts.

In becoming the first player in 31 years to lead the league in scoring, field goals and punting average during the same season, Waters showed the league the value of a kicker who is able to handle all three chores.

B.C. desperately need a kicker who met those needs after Leone received his reported $70,000 bonus to sign with the Arizona Cardinals after last season. Leone was deadly on punts but his field goal work left so much to be desired the Lions had to yank McCallum out of retirement to finish last year.

To coach/GM Wally Buono, the math just adds up.

“To me giving up an international (designated import) for a kicker is of tremendous value because you can have another player like a (Canadian) Dylan Ainsworth who can contribute on teams. These guys on teams play 40-45 plays a game; that’s a lot of plays when you look at the fact starters play 55 plays,” Buono said.

More importantly though, the Lions won’t have to collectively hold their breath every time Waters lines up for a field goal this season. As a 90.4% kicker during his last full season in Toronto, the guy is automatic, like a JUGS gun. Luckily for the Lions, the Carolina Panthers didn’t see it the same way when they released Waters last fall.

“He’s so smooth; his ball doesn’t move. I don’t think he’s missed a FG yet,” Buono said, before switching into hype mode briefly. “There was a hurricane here yesterday and he didn’t miss a kick.”

Still, Waters is being reminded about his veteran status daily by the fact he is being pushed at camp by another UAB grad, Ty Long. Waters’ past is always with him too. He wears 34 to honour his best friend, Tait Hendrix, a multi-sports standout who was killed in a 2014 motorcycle accident.

The night of his funeral, Waters helped establish a charity foundation in the name of his best friend in his hometown that provides a window into the thinking of the new Lions kicker, who had to explain he was not named after actor Patrick Swayze but instead after a family member​.

“The goal (of the foundation) is to empower and equip young people in our community beyond racial constraints and income levels,” said Waters. “That’s what football does. Sports has a way of bringing together people. You can bring people together in a group like this and do good. I’ve only been here four days and you can already tell what we can do.”

Sincere talk to be sure. A lot more heart than a mechanical gun.

LIONS TALES: Buono had the attention of his team as usual after practice Wednesday but for one of the few times in his career he was a second-stringer to the Hall of Famer standing behind him waiting to be introduced, former NFL receiving great Fred Biletnikoff, a regular visitor to the Thompson Valley region. Also in attendance at camp for the first time this season, CIS scouting director Geroy Simon. Another member of the alumni, Dean Valli, arrives Thursday to serve as a guest coach with offensive line assistant Dan Dorazio. Responding to positive feedback last year from a similar promotion on a smaller scale, the Lions announced a $5 kids ticket for home games during the summer.