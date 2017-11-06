Ahead of a stretch of 10 of 12 on the road, the Canucks wrap up a five game homestand tonight against Detroit. The Canucks are 2-1-1 in the first four and are 5-1-1 in their past seven games overall.

Led by Brock Boeser's first NHL hattrick, his line with Bo Horvat (1+3) and Sven Baertschi (3A) combined for 11 scoring points in a 4-2 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday. Boeser has been in on 7 of the last 9 goals scored when he's been in the line-up (he missed the 2-1 OTL vs DAL last Monday).

With so much focus on the forwards since the outset of the season (Boeser, Virtanen, Dorsett, Sedins etc), the Canucks team defense has been remarkable. They have held seven straight opponents to two or fewer outscoring those teams 20-11 in the process. The Canucks are tied with San Jose for the fewest goals surrendered this season (30) and are second only to Los Angeles in goals against per game (2.31). Jacob Markstrom will start his fourth straight game​. Individually, he is sixth in the league in goals-against average (2.23).

While the Horvat line has been hot of late, there are plenty of scoring issues elsewhere in the line-up:

Brandon Sutter: lone goal on opening night…12 w/out a goal…0+1=1 in past 6

Markus Granlund: 3 w/out a goal (WAS)…0+1=1 in past 6

Derek Dorsett: has gone 3 w/out a goal

​Daniel Sedin: 2 goals in 13 games…6 w/out a goal (at BUF)…0+1=1 in past 5/1+2=3 in past 11

Henrik Sedin: points in 2 of 13 games…0 PP points…0+1=1 in past 11…0 pts in last 6

Jake Virtanen: 4 w/out a point (goal at MIN)…both goals on the road

Thomas Vanek: 1 goals in 7 (vs WAS)

Sam Gagner: 1st goal (vs DAL)…1+1=2 in past 7

Alex Burmistrov: 3 w/out a point & 8 without a goal

Jake Virtanen registered his first goal of the season, a career-high 8 shots on goal & laid out Niklas Kronwall in the Canucks 4-1 win at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on October 22nd. Sven Baertschi scored his first two goals of the season that night and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves for the win.

The Wings are here after a 4-0 shutout win in Edmonton yesterday. Petr Mrazek stopped all 36 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season. Detroit is 3-1 in its last four games after a stretch in which it went 0-5-1.

Mike Green is T-5 in defenseman scoring with 1+12=13 just two points behind league-leader Alex Pietrangelo. Gustav Nyquist (knee) is a game-time decision while Jimmy Howard gets the start in goal tonight.