Lowell Ullrich BC Lions writer Follow|Archive

REGINA — Wally Buono had a sense something wasn't right in the locker room before the game and anyone who got real close to the B.C. Lions moments before kickoff would have seen a bad sign too. Once out in the open, everyone else could tell. It wasn't pretty. Trouble could lie ahead.

So much for a seven-game winning streak over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. So much for losing a second season series tie-break to a divisional rival in as many weeks. B.C was hammered 41-8 Sunday and play the Calgary Stampeders, coming off a bye, on a short week Friday. So much for a perfectly acceptable start to the CFL season for a team that looked as if it began to come unglued.

You want bad vibes? Buono sensed something wasn't right moments before the game, when he told his team they didn’t look interested. He was right. This one was over faster than the time it took the fighter jets to buzz overhead before the carnage was even underway.

“He said there was something about our body language that wasn't right, and he warned us,” said quarterback Travis Lulay, who had to be summoned because of a horrific outing by Jon Jennings in his return after a three-week absence.

You want bad omens? Just after the Lions had vacated their locker room and headed out for the opening kickoff, a thick haze was evident in the adjacent hallway, making it seem for a minute as if the forest fires back home had made their way to pristine Mosaic Stadium when in fact it was part of the pyrotechnics marking the Riders’ arrival.

A security guard outside the Lions locker room said a couple of players thought there was a fire. Truth be told, it was the visiting team simply stinking out the joint. It left some after the game to ask if a 5-3 team that had made early gains this season and dominated Saskatchewan at home a week earlier really is as bad as the Riders made them look Sunday.

“It's a choice and it’s up to us to determine who we want to be,” said Lulay after B.C quarterbacks combined to make it a career night for Riders defensive back Ed Gainey, who picked off four Lions passes on a night when Saskatchewan matched Lulay’s completion total (5) with interceptions.

“I believe this team will respond. That will be my message. We are better than we played today. It's disappointing but not overwhelmingly disheartening.”

Fair enough. What was also obvious was pointed out by Nick Moore.

“What we put out there wasn't good enough. We should be embarrassed,” the receiver said.

The question now is will a performance that dismal will be embarrassing enough so as to generate a response Friday against a Calgary team which has pounded the Lions constantly for some time. Buono said he was partly to blame for not having his team ready to play a couple of weeks back in Edmonton. This was worse.

Jennings figured to have timing issues initially but had no chance to get into any kind of rhythm almost from the start when offensive coordinator Khari Jones decided to test the limits of the Saskatchewan secondary instead of taking a more conservative approach.

“They were dropping deep and switching coverages,” said Jennings, who didn't complete 50 per-cent of his passes, posting a miserable 23.6 quarterback rating in losing to the Riders for the first time in his young career. “I had some big mistakes.”

Jennings started the game without receiver Bryan Burnham, who made an vain attempt to play despite the foot injury that wiped out his practice week, and ended it without Moore, lifted because of a hip issue. It wouldn't have mattered. Saskatchewan may have played its best game in two seasons, needing a win to avoid falling eight points back of B.C.

The bigger problem is the game being played between the collective ears of the Lions. It prompted a question from a Lions player from the past, Calgary's Jerome Messam, who asked on social media why Buono would call out his team in such a fashion. Others, however, knew what Buono had to say before the game was on point.

“I was right in here watching him and what he said wasn’t wrong; I can respect him for what he said,” said Loucheiz Purifoy, who briefly got in the face of teammate Buddy Jackson on the sideline that required defensive coordinator Mark Washington to act as peacemaker.

“We got to get our minds right,” linebacker Solomon Elimimian said.

“Everybody has to be accountable to knowing that's not good enough. I believe we have the right group of guys. Every team has to look in the mirror and right now that's what we have to do. We weren't good enough mentally.”

Now for some other thoughts:

Hold off on the debate: Nonetheless, if a performance like the one Jennings registered might be enough to start your generic quarterbacking controversy, think again. In fact Buono suggested he shouldn't have inserted Lulay into the debacle in the first place.

“We put Travis in and maybe we shouldn't have there's a risk there because he’s still a little sore, you know?” Buono said. “But it was important for Jon to see things. We're not going to give up on the quarterbacks just because they have a bad outing.”

Jennings was by no means alone when it came to having a bad outing. The offensive line gave no quarterback much time to throw, the defence couldn't get a stop and Lions special teams gave up far too much return yardage.

Put quarterbacking well down the list of issues suddenly front and centre for the Lions.

“We knew if we didn't play better they'd beat us,” said Lulay. “We had a great week of practice. Maybe that fooled us a little. My message to the team is that you’ve got to earn this on game day. We didn't have it today.”

Stability pays off: Amid all this doom and gloom there was a feel-good story with the Lions if you looked hard enough and wanted to take brief, bigger picture view.

For his first two seasons, Maxx Forde could hardly be blamed for feeling the type of insecurity that is experienced with anyone in his line of work.

A seventh-round draft pick, taken 58th overall by the Lions in 2015, Forde kept being told his chances of sticking in the CFL were slim. The odds were against him with the Lions. Only one player in the Wally Buono era, Cam Thorn, was taken that low and he had to go to Calgary to eventually get his chance. A bit more time might be required to determine the career path of the player taken 60th overall this year, Lions special teamer Jordan Herdman.

Forde stayed persistent to the point where he made his fourth straight start Sunday, ahead of veteran import defensive tackle Bryant Turner, and though Buono would never outright hand him the job the man in charge had to compliment him for his progress.

“I did think i could always do it but sometimes that door isn't very open. It was tough coming into meetings every day and not getting the payoff of playing but until they told me I couldn't do it anymore I'd keep pushing,” said Forde, who needed stitches at halftime to repair a cut on his hand.

Progress, however, can be measured in different ways. At the start of the practice week, with a tiny bit of satisfaction from maintaining a starting spot for awhile, Forde proposed to his fiancée, who has been on the sidelines in Surrey all week.

When asked if the improved outlook at work played a bearing on a more important life decision, Forde smiled and nodded affirmatively, which if nothing else lends support to coaches of any description who say that football breeds character. Now the Lions need a collective injection of character after what happened Sunday.