Lowell Ullrich BC Lions writer Follow|Archive

The player with the most CFL game experience at his position was asked for advice on facing the best deep-ball passer in three-down football, but when Ronnie Yell of the B.C. Lions spoke about Ricky Ray, it sounded more like a warning.

“What I recommend to all our young guys, when you get your chance make a play because if you don’t he’s going to keep coming at you,” the Lions cornerback said. “Normally he’ll go pick on somebody else, but when that ball’s in the air, go get it.”

Yell fielded the question because though he is only 26 he is the resident graybeard in the defensive secondary, with three-plus years and 44 games on his service record. Though there are other issues facing the Lions as a result of their opening week loss, particularly along the line of scrimmage, nothing might be more alarming than the prospect of Ray and the Toronto Argonauts going off against a totally-rebuild secondary Friday (4 p.m., TSN, 2 p.m. pre-game, TSN 1040).

Nobody on the Lions needs to be reminded what the future Hall of Fame thrower did in his first game in the offence of new Toronto coach Marc Trestman, throwing for a career-high 506 yards and producing three, 100-yard Argos receivers in a game for the first time since July, 1997.

Nobody watching the Lions also needs to be told about the relative inexperience of the group led by Yell. B.C. started two new faces and three playing different positions against Edmonton, and when quarterback Mike Reilly needed a game-winning play, he simply attacked the newly-formed wide-side combo of Anthony Gaitor and Anthony Thompson for a 76-yard Brandon Zylstra completion.

It was the kind of play that had questions being asked; about how Zylstra could get so open, the decision to move Loucheiz Purifoy further away from the line of scrimmage to safety and the turn to more youth in a secondary once considered the most experienced in the league.

It had the principal characters going into a different kind of cover mode, as teammates often do for each other, and the Lions asking for more time for the new group to make adjustments.

“If (that play) happened in the first quarter you wouldn’t be talking about it,” said Gaitor. “It’s just mis-communication. That play is something you don’t panic or get overwhelmed about. It’s not something you can’t fix. We got to build chemistry.”

Wally Buono, head coach and chief arbiter of the Lions, knew what went wrong (“One of the players didn’t get the adjustment and was flat-footed,” he said on TSN 1040’s 3 Down Radio this week without mentioning Gaitor by name) and so did one of the players he signed seeking secondary stability this year.

#Free3 wrote veteran Buddy Jackson on his Twitter account this week, an apparent suggestion that being stashed on the injured list behind Gaitor wasn’t what he had in mind upon signing with the Lions in free agency. “Just motivation for myself…I’m just ready,” Jackson explained when asked about his tweet, with a grin.

But with Ryan Phillips and Mike Edem playing elsewhere and Brandon Stewart rehabbing last year’s season-ending injury somewhere on a couch, the Lions secondary is entering a phase of regeneration.

Yell and T.J. Lee are comfortable on the short-side but the instability that comes from forging together Purifoy, Gaitor and Thompson is part of a learning process the Lions appear willing to endure, much as they did when Dante Marsh first entered the league in 2004 and fans wanted him cut after his first game.

Buono stressed the changes in the secondary can’t be assessed in a week, especially the move involving Purifoy, and said late-game coverage wasn’t the reason his team lost.

“Loucheiz didn’t do anything to get you excited but it’s a long season…. The safety position has to be looked at the end of the year,” said Buono. “Costly penalties and missed coverage was a big reason why we lost.” Throw in the fact Edmonton had five sacks and nine defensive pressures, the same totals registered by the Argos in beating Hamilton.

So the retooling process continues with Toronto putting out​ considerable size in receivers S.J. Green, Jeff Fuller, Armati Edwards and DeVier Posey set to take throws from Ray against a Lions secondary he would only recognize on film. The last time the teams met, Yell didn’t even make it to the national anthem, going out for the season when Gaitor stepped on his foot in warmups.

“Best deep passer since I’ve been in the league in the last 34 years,” TSN analyst Matt Dunigan said on 3Down of Ray. It sounded like a compliment. It also was a warning.

LIONS TALES: Toronto put RB Brandon Whitaker on the one-game injured list Thursday, further increasing the chances of an aerial attack against the Lions. Whitaker, a 1,009-yard rusher for Toronto last year, had 21 yards from nine carries last week… B.C. confirmed a reduction of its Canadian content by releasing KR/PR Shaquille Murray-Lawrence and moving 2017 second-round pick Jeremy Zver to the practice roster this week after adding Alex Ogbongbemiga, who played one game for Saskatchewan last year and recently cut by Edmonton. Murray-Lawrence was toast upon practising this week after suffering concussion-like symptoms in training camp. Zver was on the injured list to avoid being taken by another team, according to Buono, and Wednesday afternoon sat alone with his thoughts outside the Lions practice facility before accepting the practice roster spot… B.C. will set up shop Saturday in Kingston, Ont., and will return home following their July 6 game against the Montreal Alouettes. Another cross-country trip is in store prior to a July 15 date against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.