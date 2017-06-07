CALGARY -- The bar of expectation wasn't going to be set too high for the B.C. Lions Tuesday but it could be argued that in their first CFL pre-season game they barely made it over the Mendoza line.

In a 23-18 loss to the Calgary Stampeders where the score flattered the visitors it was hoped by coach Wally Buono his club would at least be more competitive than the last time they visited McMahon Stadium, but ended up looking a lot like last year's West Division final. That game was 32-0 at the half and though the stakes were much less this one had the same feel.

With the Stamps parking Bo Levi Mitchell on the sidelines alongside half their starting defensive pass rushers, the Lions had few answers on either side of the ball. Buono clearly took note of the work of several rookies looking for one of 14 vacant roster spots, like rookie quarterback Alex Ross, tailback Josh Harris and a handful on defence.

The glaring concern, however, was the outing of the starting offensive line, all of whom combined to make life difficult for all four B.C pivots. Ross earned another week with a fourth quarter scoring drive. But Keith Price struggled mightily making decision, ending up with an interception and a fumble resulting in a Calgary touchdown thanks partly to porous protection.

“That’s usually how the first pre-season game goes,” said the new veteran of the offensive line, left tackle Hunter Steward. “We did a things well but we have a lot of things to clean up. We’ll fix it.”

It was the 10th day of training camp and it showed. But Buono didn't have much trouble assessing blame after the game and although he couldn't have been pleased with his hoggies he was even less thrilled with the play of his signal-callers.

“Honestly, the three quarterbacks weren’t as good as they were in training camp,” said Buono, who apparently chose to exclude starter Jon Jennings into his critique, perhaps given Jennings had the least playing time. “They were really good in camp. It’s a different world (in pre-season). They have to get rid of the ball a little faster. They didn’t and it caused us problem.”

Here's a rundown at some of the key position battles:

Defensive line: Frank Alexander missed a huge chance to unseat one of the veteran tackles in Kamloops so the battles waged were on the ends. DeQuin Evans (two sacks) forged ahead in a bid to take the roster spot of Alex Bazzie. Josh Shirley (sack, three tackles) was not far behind. Fellow rookie Ken Boatright missed his spot in the rotation when he suffered an ankle injury in the second half and didn't return.

Linebacker: Buono gave a hint before the game what might happen if a clear contestant for Adam Bighill's spot didn't surface and rookie Micah Awe got the message. Awe, who has no chance of unseating middle linebacker Solomon Elimimian of course, continued his strong camp. Second-year defensive back Anthony Thompson got reps at nickelback and his versatility will keep him on the roster. Buono suggested before the game that Awe could be moved.

Defensive back: B.C brought both wide-side halfback candidates, Anthony Gaitor and Buddy Jackson. Steven Clarke was left in Kamloops so the Lions could assess Thompson and rookie Tevin McDonald safety. Nobody moved significantly ahead. Rookie halfback Cleveland Wallace was burned for two touchdowns, and might be among the first wave of cuts this weekend.

Backup quarterback: Ross threw an early pick but rebounded, extending plays with his feet, which Buono said before the game he wanted to see.

“I feel like I improvised with my feet. A little early on I felt a little slow getting used to the pace of the game. It’s all about getting into a rhythm,” Ross said.

Tailback: Harris (nine carries, 78 yards, TD) isn’t about to unseat Jeremiah Johnson but instead give the Lions options. He succeeded in what effectively amounted to his first game since the 2015 season, when he served briefly as a backup to La’Veon Bell of the Steelers.

“That actually helped me a lot. When you’re sitting behind one of the best RBs in the league you learn a lot,” said Harris.

Special teams: With Hamilton GM Eric Tillman in the house, the Lions gave the entire game to rookie kicker Ty Long, who was about as consistent as Richie Leone. Long hit a 46-yard field goal but lacked accuracy on a couple of punts. The Lions asked Hamilton last week for a draft pick for Long but the Tiger-Cats, who lost to B.C in a big to sign Swayze Waters and are still in the market for help, may elect simply to wait for final cuts.

Canadians: B.C will start two Canuck receivers but nobody looked like the second coming of Ryan Thelwell, who took in the contest. Marco Iannuzzi is safe as is fellow first-round pick Danny Vandervoort. It gets murky from there.

Notes: The club confirmed a broken bone in hand for rookie DL Luther Maddy suffered last week in camp that virtually assured he will start the season on the injury list. ... Two-a-day practice sessions resume Thursday and by rule will end this weekend. The Lions complete the exhibition schedule June 16 against Saskatchewan at B.C. Place Stadium and must compile a 46-man roster a day later.

More Lions on TSN 1040 on 3 Down Radio 9-11 p.m. Wednesday

Lowell Ullrich