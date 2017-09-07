Lowell Ullrich BC Lions writer Follow|Archive

It requires only a minimal investment of time beyond an initial handshake to realize there is much more to Micah Awe than that of a 23-year-old rookie with the B.C. Lions.​It is also initially more relevant, however, that it has not escaped the attention of the newest defensive starter on the CFL team his focus should be the opportunity to make the Lions once and for all forget about Adam Bighill now that Awe will play in place of Tony Burnett.​Awe will start as the weak-side linebacker for the Lions against the Montreal Alouettes (7 p.m., TSN; 5 p.m. pre-game, TSN 1040) and perhaps may get only a few other games to clear out his career path. It is also a path that seems clear to him because he sees football as a way forward towards achieving greater causes.​He is, by any definition, the Lions equivalent on defence to Harvard grad Marco Iannuzzi, another brainiac whose career as a philanthropist will explode the second he decides not to toil further as a wide receiver.​A conversation with Awe (pronounced AH-way) can go from prohibition to the history of the holocaust and to Chinese imperialism in seconds. A startup company he devised to develop the use of drones became headline material when he signed with the Lions in March. Teammates say Awe currently is talking about being a day-trader.​It all stems from a love for education, which led to a degree in petroleum engineering at Texas Tech for Awe, who grew up in suburban Dallas. To be sure, Awe is the first person with a locker stall at the Lions practice facility in almost two decades to be asked by a reporter whether he’d like to someday be the next Rex Tillerson.​Yes, that Rex Tillerson, U.S. Secretary of State and former president of Exxon. “I actually shook his hands once,” said Awe, who listed owning an oil company in his college biography. “That would be a good job to have.”​Make no mistake though, Awe is quite happy with the one he has for the time being, which was given to him once the Lions lost their third straight and coach/GM Wally Buono further committed to a youth movement, which will also result in increased roles Friday for rookie defensive tackle Junior Luke and fellow first-year rush end Kenneth Boatright.​But because he was able to successfully combine scholastics and football in college, Awe says he is able to find time for his current job with the Lions and putting together his latest business plan.​Awe says the simplest things are those that often get him thinking, like the time he sat in his Surrey apartment and made what he thought was a determination that made his current adopted home unique.​“Your apartments up here don’t always have (wiring for) an overhead light. In Texas everyone has one. It's one of those little things. Could I do something to where every household in Canada has one?” he said.​“I mentioned drones before because if you think about history what did scientists do all day? They were all in the lab and they thought of stuff. In my off-time I think about that after watching film.”​Teammates say Awe is definitely an out-of-the-box thinker.​“We’ve had some good conversations,” said Awe’s roommate, Lions tackle Maxx Forde. “He’s very ambitious. He doesn’t want to be just somebody who works for somebody his whole life. He’s a critical thinker. Not to say football isn’t important to him, but I know there’s other things for him to accomplish. It seems like he’s always thinking of ways to make the world a better place. And he means it.”​Whatever lies ahead for Awe will wait, however, if he follows in the footsteps of the player that is both the closest to him on the field and in their general makeup.​It’s too easy to draw a parallel from Awe to Solomon Elimimian simply because both were born in Nigeria to parents who used education to gain entry into the U.S. through the visa lottery program and instilled a work ethic into their respective siblings.​Isaac Elimimian grew up in a rural village in Nigeria and earned his Ph.D in English literature. Awe is the son of parents who each earned master’s degrees and insisted football would take a back seat to academics in 1997 when the family emigrated.​“We saw the similarities the first week of training camp,” Lions defensive coordinator Mark Washington said.Elimimian sees the parallels too but is hesitant to make the football comparison, recalling he had to earn his own accolades. That’s fine, it seems, with Awe, who understands there is no job entitlement.“Education isn't for everyone but it’s part of our society,” said Awe, who didn’t become a Big-12 starter until his senior year, which helped developed a sense of patience that helped while he toiled in anonymity on special teams during his first pro season.“It got me to see where I could find out if I could play at this level.”​Now Awe has his chance to find out, just before he is off to develop a better light bulb or another form of renewable energy.“Stuff like that always goes through my mind,” he said. “I see there’s a lot of problems in society. Sometimes the only way you can help people is if you help yourself first that where football comes in because if I use football to gain a position of power I can help those people with problems later in life.”​Helping solve the problems of a 5-5 team that quite clearly is unsatisfied is a more reachable goal for starters.The Lions took a step ahead of just about every pro sports team Thursday with the launch of a new app that officials said will enhance both the game experience and that of those who follow the team from home. Lions business vice-president George Chayka said the EXP app, available at iTunes, is already delivering additional revenue... Geroy Simon, Brent Johnson, Ken (Kato ) Kasuya and Bill Reichelt are those with Lions ties that were announced Friday as the 2017 class who will be inducted into the B.C. Football Hall of Fame next month. Inducted into the media wing: Retired Province beat writer/columnist Kent Gilchrist. The full list is bcfootballhalloffame.com