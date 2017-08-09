Lowell Ullrich BC Lions writer Follow|Archive

The Italian lineage of the winningest coach in CFL history is apparent any time Wally Buono chooses to dispense with football and leads a discussion in cooking. It’s also apparent the man has a bit of Irish in him as well.The coach/GM of the B.C. Lions seems to have an answer for just about every injury facing the CFL team, and though the law of averages may win out eventually ahead of his apparent Irish good fortune he at least appears to have a quarterback in Jon Jennings healthy enough to start Sunday against the Saskatchewan Roughriders (5 p.m., TSN; 3 p.m.-pregame, TSN 1040)There was concern when Travis Lulay was rocked by the Riders’ Willie Jefferson in the Lions’ 30-15 win over Saskatchewan Saturday but it abated initially when the quarterback returned from the shot to the ribs on the next series.A few days later, however, and there’s definite soreness, Lulay said Wednesday. Fear not, though. Jennings looked capable of making all the throws necessary to get his old job back. Buono wouldn't go so far as to declare him a starter Sunday because it’s not a job requirement. It is, however, fair to say he has options.“I've taken a hit and I might not the best, but that's going to happen. I'm going to try and stay upright,” Jennings said after taking almost all the first-team reps, while Lulay watched.“It’s a (shoulder) injury that might linger; you have to take it week by week, and I'm excited about the way I'm feeling.”The depth of the Lions roster has been hailed as a strong point since the club broke camp and though seven games it already has been tested. B.C doesn’t have the same issues as the Edmonton Eskimos, who have 18 players on the six-game injured list, but Wednesday the club had eight players not participating.The trouble for some is that once injured not every player gets their old job back. B.C had a remedy, for example, when defensive tackle Bryant Turner went down but he can’t get his job back due to the work of non-import Maxx Forde.Anthony Gaitor didn't participate Wednesday, which gives an opportunity again in the defensive secondary for Buddy Jackson. And on it goes.Where depth has been challenged is elsewhere on the defensive front. The absence of a bonafide pass rush, or Turner perhaps, is partly behind the signing of veteran Canadian rush end Ricky Foley, who returned to the club which drafted him 12 years ago.Foley went from hosting a fan party for Saskatchewan supporters at the Commodore Saturday to taking a physical and agreeing to terms with the Lions by the end of the night. It was a whirlwind existence, Foley admitted, though he also said he’s been trying to get back to B.C for several years, getting his best chance when he was cut in the off-season by the new regime running the Toronto Argonauts.“I just kind of feel there’s a storyline about finishing where I started,” said the 35-year-old, who stayed in touch with former teammate Geroy Simon, now a Lions staffer, to gain the sense he’ll be given a chance to start once again despite instantly becoming the team’s oldest player.Foley identified a fit with the Ottawa Redblacks and about the time he was getting serious with the Lions was contacted by the Montreal Alouettes. He surely wasn’t going back to the Argos.“The way things ended in Toronto, would I want to retire an Argo after what happened?” Said Foley, who reportedly was terminated in the form of a text message.No, the Lions seemed like a better fit, partly because of the Lions needs and the fact he turned his back on Buono seven years ago. Foley had infamously agreed to terms with the Lions and went on TSN 1040 to proclaim his joy in returning only to sign instead with Toronto.“To a certain extent I felt I owed the Lions something, not just because of the way things were handled before but I was so raw when I first got here,” said Foley. “I handled it better this time.”When it comes to a lot of roster spots, so have the Lions.: Foley wasn't the only three-time Grey Cup winner to return to B.C. OL Andrew Jones not only went from being an assistant coach in the Alberta Junior Football League with the Edmonton Wildcats to the Lions but got starting reps Wednesday, with C Cody Husband and LG David Foucault still dealing with concussion issues.. “They say time is a flat circle. That's what I feel is going on right now,” said Jones, whose last game when playing for Saskatchewan in 2016 was against B.C. Husband may clear protocol in time to play Sunday but Foucault hasn't been around the team for more than a week after he was benched in favour of Charles Vaillancourt.