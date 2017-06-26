Lowell Ullrich BC Lions writer Follow|Archive

Rude awakening or reality check?

Those were among the options for the B.C. Lions as they tried to assess what exactly happened during their CFL regular season opener against the Edmonton Eskimos, a 30-27 loss where the score flattered the home team and forced a change to the narrative on local talk radio, where Grey Cup parade plans had already been mapped out.

It’s not as if Wally Buono-coached teams have started poorly before, and it’s not as if the Lions grossly overvalued themselves on social media. Buono knew his team had to work to do prior to the opener, even if nobody outside his team was listening.

They established Jeremiah Johnson’s running game, and the defensive front seven played Esks’ back John White even save for one long run. Nonetheless, there was an unevenness to the Lions as a whole, whether it was the inability of Jon Jennings to generate any passing offence, the fact the defence gave up 411 yards and the offensive line gave up five sacks.

That’s five sacks, plus thanks to a new stat introduced by the CFL, nine recorded Edmonton pressures by a stout Eskimos front four. That could spell trouble without a response, especially on the line of scrimmage, and a reaction is needed fast.

Next up on Friday, marking the start of a three-game road trip where the Lions will spend 10 days back east and make a pair of cross-country trips, are the Toronto Argonauts (4 p.m., TSN, 2 p.m. pre-game, TSN 1040). All the Argos did in Ricky Ray’s first game in Marc Trestman’s offence was throw for 506 yards.

“Toronto looked really good. That doesn’t scare us but we just know we have to play better,” backup quarterback Travis Lulay said Monday after a brief workout. “I don’t think there’s any panic. My hope the (locker) room feels like ‘you poked the bear, let’s go and be who we think we are’.”

Yet while offensive leaders like Jennings praised the scheme presented by Esks defensive coordinator Mike Benevides, which neutralized inside threats Manny Arceneaux and Bryan Burnham as well as the deep throw, the real issue was the lack of time afforded the starting pivot.

The four Lions starters who had previous CFL playing experience each allowed a sack, while the only offensive lineman with a clean game, David Foucault, admitted he underwent what players making their first career pro start usually go through.

“I was a little bit stressed,” said Foucault, adding his position group was informed by Buono to pick up the pace in practices.

That’s as far as Buono would go when asked about his offensive front for public consumption, however, perhaps because only days earlier he stated his position group was much improved over last year at this time.

“We’re not going to let one game (change our thinking),” Buono said. “We ran for 130 yards. Edmonton’s strength is their front four. We were shoddy on some protections.”

Perhaps, but Kelvin Palmer worked out at right tackle Monday at the spot held in the opener by Antonio Johnson. For Johnson, much less everyone else on the Lions, it could be a rude awakening or reality check.