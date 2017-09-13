Lowell Ullrich BC Lions writer Follow|Archive

The season-ending injury suffered by Travis Lulay was only the first of two setbacks endured on the weekend by the BC Lions, who have also lost Canadian tailback Shaquille Murray-Lawrence.Murray-Lawrence will be placed on the CFL team's disabled list after he was involved in a car accident not far from the Lions’ practice facility in Surrey on Sunday. The accident took place after the team watched film of their 41-18 win over the Montreal Alouettes.According to Lions coach/GM Wally Buono, Murray-Lawrence sustained only minor injuries as a result of a head-on collision, but has been told to stay home for the time being.“He’s been traumatized,” said Buono, who also confirmed an earlier report on TSN.ca that he has tendered a contract offer to free-agent defensive lineman Alex Bazzie. “And if I was (Murray-Lawrence) I’d be careful before stepping back on the field.”Word of the accident emerged on a day when the league and the CFL Players' Association came to an arrangement to eliminate full-contact padded practice sessions and extend the league schedule to include a third bye week in order to improve player safety.The agreement was hailed by Lions players.“At this level, we know how to hit. We don't really need pads. We're pros. Let's just see what happens on game day,” said Lions player representative Rolly Lumbala.Some players were trying to calculate how much longer their careers will last as a result of the announcement.“That's the first thing that came into a lot of our heads,” offensive lineman Hunter Steward said. “I’ve always believed you can get your hitting done in training camp.”Defensive lineman Mich’ael Brooks, who has been playing through an injured shoulder that has prompted the Lions to ask the league if he could wear protective equipment in practice, said some players could benefit from pads so as to refine technique, but he also welcomed the move.“We could play two games a week. It’s practising for two games that would be the problem,” said Brooks, who is expected to be on the defensive front when the Lions play on the road against the Stampeders in Calgary on Saturday (4 p.m., TSN; 2 p.m. pre-game TSN 1040)Contact of any sort would be welcomed by Lulay, who was lost for the season against Montreal two plays after he began his first start since being named the Lions starter at quarterback again. Similarly, Murray-Lawrence was only beginning to establish a larger playing role.The 24-year-old native of Scarborough, Ont., was primarily being used on kick returns after being brought back to the Lions, who released him as the season was just underway. Another road block awaits him as the club has no timetable for his return.- Murray-Lawrence was absent for the second straight day. Jeremiah Johnson was practising alongside Chris Rainey returning kickoffs. David Foucault was at right tackle again and figures to get the start, allowing Nick Moore to draw into the game-day lineup. Also absent from practice was Bryant Turner, who's reportedly back home after becoming a father again.