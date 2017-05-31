The BC Lions have unveiled a kid-friendly summer ticket package aimed at fans 12 and under, as all summer home games in 2017 will feature a $5* ticket available to kids 12 and younger.

Lions weighed the waters with a $5 youth home-opener ticket last season, and response to that venture led to this summer's special.

The Lions also announced that single game tickets for all 2017 regular season home games will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 1st at 10:00 am.



The summer special includes five games and kicks-off with the team’s preseason tilt versus the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday, June 16.



Also included in the promotion are the Lions’ home-opener versus the Edmonton Eskimos on Saturday, June 24, a visit by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday, July 21, a Saturday afternoon clash against Saskatchewan on August 5 and a big West Division showdown with the Calgary Stampeders on Friday, August 18.



“Ensuring games are affordable for the entire family is a top priority for our organization,” said VP, business operations, George Chayka. “Not only is our $5 youth ticket going to be a great way for everyone to see the Lions this summer, each game is a critical one against a different West Division rival.”