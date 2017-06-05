KAMLOOPS -- The list of role models would roll off the tongue of Alex Ross easily if you asked him. In his current vocation, the politically expedient answer would be Jon Jennings and Travis Lulay, the two quarterbacks whom Ross hopes to join on the roster of the B.C. Lions.

If Ross was being truthful, he would logically point at his college coach. And if Joe Moglia was also being honest, he’d advise Ross to be anywhere but making his CFL debut Tuesday if not for the fact that as the head coach of the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers he is fulfilling a dream too.

In a scenario completely befitting to a foreigner, playing football on a Tuesday in June, Ross will look to make an impression in a few series behind centre against the Calgary Stampeders (6 p.m., TSN1040, no TV), hoping to take the place of Keith Price as the Lions’ third-stringer.

Any sane thinker would tell the 24-year-old from suburban Atlanta to forget the fact he’ll only play this year if Jennings and Lulay get hurt and do something else. Ross makes no money as a first-year player until he makes the roster, at which point he will receive a $300 bonus.

Nonetheless, he already has his degree in business management and is a class from his masters from Coastal, where if anyone showed him a proper career path it was his former coach. While Ross was talking to TSN.ca Monday, Moglia was doing an interview with Forbes magazine.

Moglia joined the coaching ranks having once served as CEO at both Merrill Lynch and TD Ameritrade and has a reported net worth of $150 million US, a figure that’ll even turn heads in an NFL locker room.

It therefore might be suggested that Ross could be doing plenty of other things for a much greater gain, but instead is choosing to deal with the complexities associated with a motion-based offence for the first time.

“There’s other things I’m going to be able to do; there’s a lot of money in the business world, so right now this is just a dream,” said Ross, who had a sniff in the NFL last summer with his hometown Atlanta Falcons. “I love football. I couldn’t imagine doing anything different right now.”

Ross’ real-life career looked as if it was about to begin a month ago during the Lions’ mini-camp in Surrey when he struggled on the field. But he has improved steadily to the point where he might at least threaten Price, the former University of Washington standout who made the Lions roster last year.

“He’s got to grow a little like every rookie; their heads are going to be swimming,” said Lions director of U.S. scouting Ryan Rigmaiden.“But the quarterback I see here is the saw one I saw at Coastal.”

But the Calgary pass rush will be significantly more of a challenge than at college when Ross was a member of the Chanticleers, which every English major knows was the proud rooster referenced in Geoffrey Chaucer's Cantebury Tales.

“Nobody knows what it is,” assured Ross when asked about the school’s nickname and relationship to the more notable University of South Carolina Gamecocks. “And a lot of people don’t know how to say it either.”

Of significantly more relevance is whether Lions coach/GM Wally Buono knows more about Ross later this week or is simply inclined to stick with Price, who figures to be more polished having spent parts of two seasons with Saskatchewan.

“Both of them have had good camps, especially Keith,” Buono said. “He’s been in the same system longer. We expect him to rise up and show his qualities.”

Either way though, basing a roster decision on the strength of a few snaps behind centre ranks as patently unfair and not always is an exact science. Former Lions backup Mike Reilly was famously once only minutes away from being cut before having success which led him to become a Grey Cup winner, and Buono also quickly invoked a Jeff Garcia reference into the conversation.

“Hopefully my time will come one day,” said Price, clearly suggesting his one regular season pass attempt last year for the Lions doesn’t quite constitute a fair assessment. “But that’s what I signed up for. I’m playing the best position in pro sports.”

Price’s competition, on the other hand, eventually hopes to become the next Warren Buffett. All Ross wants at the moment is to cash is first Canadian roster cheque.

LIONS TALES: Jennings and Lulay will each start a half but yield at some point to Price and Ross… First-year defensive lineman Frank Alexander is listed as a starter but hasn’t taken reps in a few days and Buono suggested he might be missing out on a chance to advance if he can’t go. On the provisional 64-man roster, only eight players have ever made a CFL start previously, including just one (CB Keynan Parker) on defence… TSN’s Farhan Lalji reported former B.C. lineman Alex Bazzie Monday signed with Arizona, his third NFL stop of the off-season.