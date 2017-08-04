Lowell Ullrich BC Lions writer Follow|Archive

It is instant debate material, sure to be superseded by an actual game when reality can be assessed factually, but it was one Manny Arceneaux was still willing to engage.The question was posed to the receiver with the most seniority on the B.C. Lions as to where the current group of receivers might rate relative to any pairings during his CFL past. Arceneaux didn't warm to the conversation initially but upon reflection gave an outsider a view of what might lie ahead once Chris Williams makes his Lions debut Saturday against the Saskatchewan Roughriders (4 p.m., TSN, 2 p.m. pre-game, TSN 1040)Best since Arceneaux broke into three-down football in 2009 with the Lions, when he was a pup playing alongside Geroy Simon and Paris Jackson? Maybe, Arceneaux said.“This possibly might be one of the most dynamic receiver groups, because none of us have the same identical skill set,” Arceneaux said, swirling the topic in his head for a moment or two.The fact the Lions have figured out a way to get Arceneaux, Nick Moore, Bryan Burnham, Williams and Chris Rainey into the lineup at the same time is a testament to salary cap management by the Lions if nothing else.Arceneaux sees the group potentially as greater than the sum of its parts.“Burnham catches the ball high in traffic. Moore is the smooth guy with the Geroy flavour. You got Chris Williams the speedster; the small shifty guy. Then me, which plays the physical part in the trenches, and I don’t want to leave out the others (Marco Iannuzzi and rookie Danny Vandervoort). This is a solid group.”It’s certainly an intriguing group to be sure, given that Williams has four straight 1000-yard receiving seasons. But as coach/GM Wally Buono has been saying politely all week, Williams hasn't done anything yet and the early indications from the practice week is that the Lions aren’t willing to overburden their new toy with excess work on special teams.To go any further would indeed be a stretch, if for no other reason than Arceneaux has enough sense of even recent Lions history to suggest the numbers might not work in favour of the current group.In 2005, Simon was one of three, 1,000-yard receivers, with Jason Clermont and Ryan Thelwell. At least until kickoff Saturday, surely that group would rank at the top of any debate list.“Geroy might want to go with those guys,” Arceneaux said.But it’s the promise that has the Lions energized, even if they might not even be the best group of receivers on the field Saturday. The Riders, with Duron Carter, Bacardi Grant, Naaman Roosevelt and Caleb Holley, have an equally-formidable group that figures to give a completely rearranged Lions secondary grief early and often.The issues for B.C in the first of two against Saskatchewan aren’t whether they can match Saskatchewan’s offensive prowess but whether Travis Lulay will have enough time to throw to his starry new receiver group.The 37-26 loss to Edmonton last week made it necessary to examine one change on the offensive line. When rookie left guard David Foucault didn't pass concussion protocol Friday, the Lions will make two moves involving the position group, with Charles Vaillancourt replacing Foucault and import Antonio Johnson getting a roster spot as a backup import.A strong game by Vaillancourt could ignite a debate of a different variety.LIONS TALES: The Lions issued a depth chart listing Bryant Turner as a starter but in fact will be a scratch, along with Buddy Jackson… The medical status of Foucault is not considered long-term, according to coach Wally Buono, but the Lions nonetheless have dispatched U.S. scouting director Ryan Rigmaiden to Costa Mesa, Cal., and the training camp of the Los Angeles Chargers to monitor the development of draft pick Brett Boyko, who would have virtually a guaranteed opening with the Lions if he doesn’t stick with the NFL club