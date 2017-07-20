Lowell Ullrich BC Lions writer Follow|Archive

Nick Moore was in a zone, but not the type that helps a receiver produce a career night.He was playing with the B.C. Lions before a large crowd in helping his team beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Saturday, but he was all by himself. He was making contested catches in traffic, but he was also alone.Moore needed to be there, so he could help his teammates and earn a living, but he really wanted no part of anything and wanted to sort out his thoughts. He had just recorded the best game of his CFL career, pulling down 10 catches for 220 yards.All he could think about, however, was a friend.Patrick Dawson was a college buddy at the University of Toledo and fellow former teammate who went on to become the defensive coordinator at Concord (W.Va.) University. He was just 32 years of age when he died in his sleep Saturday morning. There were no answers for Moore. There still are none now.Moore’s friends knew he had a game against Hamilton, and tried to make sure he didn’t hear about the news until after the game, but one accidently slipped up.It made a special night at work all the more remarkable, and has put perspective on everything Moore has done in the days leading up to his next assignment, a game Friday at B.C. Place Stadium against former teammates on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (7 p.m., TSN; 5 p.m. pre-game, TSN 1040).A football field is a special place. For Moore in Hamilton, is acted as a parallel universe. Though everyone else saw Tim Hortons Field as the site of his best night as a pro, matching the 20-catch performance he once had at Toledo, it was the only place where he stopped thinking about a friend and a life taken too soon.“I don’t want to say I didn’t care about football at that point but it was like everything was put into perspective. I didn’t want to play, really, but I didn’t have a choice. I got to this for my team. I got to do this for him. I’m a firm believer that he carried me through that game,” Moore said.As Moore spoke about the chemistry he had rediscovered when he and Travis Lulay played catch like it was 2013, when the receiver had 1,105 yards and set himself up for a free agent payday in Winnipeg the following year, it was clear the only time Dawson still isn’t on his mind is when he steps over a while chalkline.“When I was in the game I was focused on what I supposed to do. When I was out of the game I couldn’t stop thinking about him. It was a non-stop cycle. I still can’t stop thinking about him now,” Moore said.“You find the strength within. My wife was saying how can I play like that; she knew how emotional I was. God gave me the strength and we made it through.”That’s a fair summary of Moore’s career as well. He has a 2011 Grey Cup ring with the Lions and the four-digit receiving season, and says he’s had a fulfilling career even through there is more to accomplish this season.The two years he spent with the Bombers, however, were unrewarding, he said, filled with injuries which made him unable to deliver on expectations. It’s partly why he returned to the Lions last year, and signed another free agent deal in the winter once he ripped up his ACL celebrating a touchdown.It was a year to the day when Moore was injured in the most bizarre way, which had dominated his thoughts on the weekend until more tragic news came along.Yet it’s his ability to deal with unfavorable developments that is helping Moore understand his place with the Lions, who gave him the chance to return despite not knowing if the receiver would fully recover from his injury.With the Lions, a 220-yard performance attained under such tragic circumstances provides no guarantee Moore will even get a uniform next month. Another free agent receiver, Chris Williams, will be ready to return from his season-ending injury suffered with Ottawa last year. Lions coach/GM Wally Buono has made it clear he wont adjust the roster to start a fourth import receiver, alongside Bryan Burnham and Manny Arceneaux.“I’m not going to weaken the team in one area to strengthen it in another. All four of them can’t touch the football at the same time,” Buono said on his weekly appearance on 3Down Radio. “I do think of the scenarios, but I believe we play three receivers because it doesn’t hurt us. By playing a fourth it could.”In a week or two, Moore will be alone again, working out with the backups as he did at training camp this year, an unfathomable sight for a receiver whose ability to run proper routes effortlessly might be the best by a Lions receiver since Geroy Simon.However, that will be easier to handle than what occurred on the weekend, Moore said, because the Lions would be true to their word.“I knew they wanted (Williams). Make no mistake Chris is one of the best in the league. It’s not like I feel I’m that much better. Coming off an ACL they’re giving me another chance and that was enough for me. Chris happened to not be ready,” Moore said.“My plan is to do me; play every game as hard as I can and see what happens. You’ve got to be a professional about it.”Moore was a textbook definition of a pro Saturday, in more ways than what what he did on the field.LIONS TALES: Moore will play his former team but two others with Winnipeg ties will sit out Friday. DT Bryant Turner (ankle) won’t be rushed back because of the Lions- eight-man rotation on the defensive line. Tony Burnett (quad contusion) will give way to rookie Michael Awe, who will make his CFL regular season debut… Another injury setback was suffered in practice this week to backup offensive lineman Jaz Dhillon, who suffered a torn triceps muscle that will require surgery Monday that will put him on the six-game injured list. Felix Gacusana, an SFU product only signed to the practice roster last week, will be given a chance to replace Dhillon…. Lulay will only have rookie Alex Ross as a backup Friday, but list Jon Jennings (shoulder strain) on the 46-man roster. Ross worked as the emergency punter at practice Thursday. B.C is expected with TSN reporting that Jon Jennings (shoulder) could keep him out a month, the Lions are expected to sign ex-Seattle backup candidate Jake Heaps to a contract next week…. Commissioner Randy Ambrosie will get a look at the erosion in attendance for the first-time in his new role Friday.