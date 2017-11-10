8h ago
Paterson: Canucks with a forgettable loss in Anaheim
TSN.ca Staff
Canucks PK finished the night 3/6. It has given up 5 PPG in past two games and 7 PPG in the past four outings.
More
More
What's On
Tonight at 7PM PT on TSN 1410
Tonight at 7PM PT on TSN1040
Latest Video
{{ currentStream.Desc }}
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
The Hot Wire: Contests & Events
Tune into Sekeres & Price and listen for the code word of the day to text in for the opportunity to win a trip for 2 to Las Vegas!DETAILS
After a smoke-filled summer it’s time to enjoy some spectacular fall golf in British Columbia.DETAILS
SPECIAL OFFERS
Waterway Houseboats and TSN 1040 want to give you 50% off a Houseboating trip in 2018!DETAILS
Travel to see Vancouver take on Las Vegas on the ice! Package includes round trip air far from Vancouver to Las Vegas.DETAILS
TSN1040 on Twitter
Columnists
8h ago
TSN.ca Staff
JPat Postgame 11-9
Canucks PK finished the night 3/6. It has given up 5 PPG in past two games and 7 PPG in the past four outings.