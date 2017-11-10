Canucks lay an egg in Anaheim, losing to the Ducks 4-1. Canucks 20 shots on goal were a season-low. Their three lowest totals have come in the past four games (21 vs PIT, 21 at CGY & 20 in ANA)

Canucks PK finished the night 3/6. It has given up 5 PPG in past two games and 7 PPG in the past four outings.