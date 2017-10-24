ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA – Life moves quickly, just ask Derrick Pouliot.

Acquired by the Vancouver Canucks on the eve of the season from Pittsburgh in exchange for Andrey Pedan and a draft pick, Pouliot has gone from depth defenceman to mainstay on the blueline in the span of just over a week. With injuries to Alex Edler and now Troy Stecher, both out 4-6 weeks with knee injuries, Pouliot, who couldn’t crack the Canucks line-up for the first three games of the season, has jumped from seventh on the team’s depth chart to fifth. It’s the opportunity he’s been seeking to be a National Hockey League regular and he certainly plans to make the most of it.

With only a couple of practices to learn new systems, Pouliot made his season debut Oct 21st against Calgary at the tail end of the Canucks season-opening four game homestand. Tonight in Minnesota, the 23-year-old will dress for his sixth straight National Hockey League game, something he hasn’t done for nearly two seasons after struggling to gain traction in the Penguins organization.

“I feel like it’s a good opportunity here,” he tells TSN1040.ca after Monday’s practice at Xcel Energy Center where tonight the Canucks conclude a five-game road trip against the Wild. “When you have more minutes, you get into a bit more of a role in the game. You’re not sitting for three or four minutes at a time and you can start building your confidence and making more things happen out there.

And Pouliot appears to be doing just that. In five games so far, he has averaged more than 16 minutes of ice-time, three of those on the power-play each night, he has a couple of assists, eight shots on goal and seems to be adapting to Travis Green’s system in which defencemen are encouraged to join the rush. Of course, the transition has been helped by the fact Pouliot is familiar with the head coach having played for him in Portland in the Western Hockey League.

It’s early, but the returns on the trade appear favourable so far for the Canucks who need the Estevan, Saskatchewan native to find consistency in his game. He has displayed little of the flash that made him the eighth overall pick in his 2012 draft class, but says his confidence is increasing as he solidifies his spot in the line-up.

“It’s rising by the day,” he explains, admitting to being overwhelmed a little after being traded for the first time in his career. “I think the first bit was just getting comfortable around the guys and with the systems and the coaches. You meet a hundred people on the first day and you’re like ‘holy $&*@’ -- so it’s great to be here and have the opportunity and this has been a first class organization and I’ve really enjoyed my time so far.”

If the first few games were part of the feeling out process for both player and hockey club, that time is over. With gaping holes left behind by the Edler and Stecher injuries, the Canucks need Pouliot to continue to take steps forward to prove he can be an effective everyday defenceman. While they want him to bring the offensive side of his game along, the far more crucial step in his development is his play in his own zone.

His offensive capabilities will mean little if Pouliot can’t be trusted in his own end. To this point, that hasn’t been an issue. Pouliot had spent most of his time this season paired with Stecher and when skating together, the Canucks had controlled 57.4% of all even-strength shot attempts. Individually on the season, Pouliot’s carrying a 52.9% Corsi rating. Maybe the most impressive measure of his performance to date is the fact defenseman has been on the ice for just two goals against – one in his season debut and just one goal in four games since.

“I think for the most part the D-zone has been fairly good,” he says. “There have been some plays that I’ve seen on video that you have to learn to fight another day almost. I’m trying to eliminate those from my game. I think it’s improved, but there are still those plays where it’s a high-risk area on the ice where if you turn it over lots of time those can turn into a Grade-A scoring chance for the other team. I think trying to eliminate those will help with the overall defensive game, too.”

The reality of the Canucks situation now though is that the newcomer is just one more Canucks injury away from being a top four defenceman on this team. Remember, this is a player who had trouble working his way into a Pittsburgh line-up when the defense there was decimated by injuries. The Canucks need Pouliot to continue his development under the heat of the NHL spotlight where there is virtually no margin for error.

So far Travis Green is pleased with the way Pouliot has accepted the challenge head on.

“I think he’s played a pretty solid game,” the coach says. “I think he’s still finding his way. I think with some players it does take some time to feel totally confident especially when it’s your first trade -- it’s the first time you’ve gone to a new team. I’ve liked what I’ve seen, but I think there is still better to come.”

The Canucks aren’t just hoping that’s the case. They may need it to be so in the event another defenceman is lost to injury. So there’s plenty at stake for Pouliot who’s doing all he can to make the most of what looks like his best opportunity to this point to be a regular in the NHL.