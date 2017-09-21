CALGARY – The joy has returned to Jake Virtanen. It’s funny what team and individual success can do for a hockey player. When sent down to Utica by the Vancouver Canucks last November, the 2014 first round draft pick seemed confused about his role with the organization and at times did little to hide his disappointment at the way he was being handled.

That was then. The Jake Virtanen who showed up to training camp a week ago – and has impressed through three games of the preseason – not only looks like a different hockey player. He has the appearance of a whole different person.

There is a light in the 21-year-old’s eyes and a purpose to his play. He seems to have freed his mind of any disappointments from his first two seasons as a professional. He looks fast on his skates and sure of himself and in the preseason, at the very least, gives the appearance of a player who could very well be on the Canucks opening night roster.

There is still plenty of work to be done and a return to the National Hockey League to start the season is far from a guarantee. But what is certain at this stage is that Jake Virtanen is playing well and loving the game again. And that may not have been the case at times over the past two seasons.

“I’m having a blast,” Virtanen said enthusiastically after contributing a goal and a potential game-changing back-check in the Canucks 5-3 win over the Flames here on Wednesday night. “Especially with the other guys in China, it’s given a lot of the younger guys an opportunity. So we get to go out there and have fun and show the management and the fans and each other what we have in here. It’s a good little thing we have going on in here right now.”

Virtanen’s goal – his second of the preseason and the eventual game-winner at the Saddledome where he once starred with the Western Hockey League Hitmen – was a thing of beauty. On a late second period power play, Virtanen took a pass from defenseman Jordan Subban in full flight, kicked the puck up from his skate to his stick, managed to get around the Flames defensemen and then roofed a quick snap shot on the short-side past goalie Tyler Parsons.

It was the offensive highlight of the night for both Virtanen and the Canucks – part of a night’s work that saw the big winger play 14:08, record two shots on goal and four attempts and drive the play with his speed.

“I saw Subby kind of get some speed there and I wanted to match it and I got it off my stick and I don’t even know how it went through the defenseman,” he said with a smile that hasn’t left his face all preseason. “Luckily it did, and I saw the shot there, took it and it went it in. It was good. It was a good play.”

It was a good play, but it was far from Virtanen’s best play of the night. That came midway through the first period with the Canucks already down 2-0 and facing the very real threat of being run out of the rink. Somehow two Calgary forwards got behind the defense and were bearing down on Thatcher Demko in the Vancouver net.

From out of nowhere, a streaking Virtanen rode to the rescue on the back-check and not only broke up the play, but started the transition up ice that led an Anton Rodin goal that put the Canucks on the board and gave them a much needed boost. Along with a spectacular Demko glove save of Mikael Backlund moments earlier, Virtanen’s hustle and determination provided one of the turning points in the Canuck comeback victory.

“I saw they had an odd-man rush there and I saw the second guy was going to the net pretty hard and I just pretty much buried my head and as soon as I put my head up I was right beside him,” Virtanen recalls. “I just barely touched the puck. I just nicked it. It could have been a goal, but it turned out to be a goal the other way so that was good.”

The effort and all-around strong play didn’t go unnoticed either. The goals are gravy for a player like Virtanen. It’s the small things like not giving up on plays and providing a spark for the hockey club that gets the attention of the coaching staff and management. And there is simply no way that Virtanen’s performance in the first three exhibition games has gone unnoticed.

He was arguably the best player on the ice in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win in Los Angeles and rewarded for his efforts by starting overtime alongside Bo Horvat. With the veterans overseas, Virtanen has been asked to be a net-front presence on the Canucks power play – an opportunity he’s not likely to get in the regular season should he make the team. But it’s one he’s embraced and poured himself into.

“He’s one of those guys who at any point can make a play and take over the game, so it’s been very positive,” Utica head coach Trent Cull, who’s working the Canucks bench in the absence of Travis Green, says of Virtanen. “He works really hard and comes back and breaks up that play and you saw what that leads to -- and you see that so often in hockey. I know coach Green is trying to make guys three zone hockey players and it goes a long way when guys start making those plays.”

Wednesday was a good night for the Vancouver Canucks and another strong showing for Jake Virtanen. If not for the phenomenal play of teammate Brock Boeser, Virtanen would surely be the talk of training camp. Both players have been terrific in the first three games of the preseason. Considering both are projected to be big parts of the future of the hockey club, that’s a positive development for the organization.

Positivity was in short-supply for Jake Virtanen just 10 months ago. That certainly isn’t the case these days.