The drudgery of another winter without football was underway and Solomon Elimimian was in trouble. It had been some time since anyone had said or written anything to fuel his emotional engine.

To know the middle linebacker of the B.C. Lions is to understand he will take almost any remark and turn it into a perceived slight. Elimimian’s ability to pile up awards, however, is increasingly making the challenge more difficult.

Elimimian pulled down another honour last week when he became the Lions’ leader in career defensive tackles in helping his team beat the Toronto Argonauts. The string of accolades might render going to work, which means Thursday’s game against the Montreal Alouettes (4:30 p.m., TSN; 2 p.m. pre-game, TSN 1040) in the immediate future, seem comparatively mundane.

It’s that downtime during the football-free winter that makes the pursuit of excellence still worthwhile for the 30-year-old, because besides another Grey Cup there is still more to do.

Now eight seasons into a CFL career that almost didn’t happen, Elimimian is looking to establish himself among the game’s greats. He’s won a major individual award four times, fifth on a list of multiple winners, but remind him there are still four players ahead of him and the emotional fire has been stoked once more.

Elimimian has been around long enough to study some of the history of three-down play and is well aware only one defensive player, Willie Pless, has five CFL individual awards. Pless has the same number of individual honours as Tony Gabriel. Doug Flutie (6) and Russ Jackson (7) are even further ahead.

Safely tucked alongside Ray Nettles, Ty Crews and Barrin Simpson in a discussion of Lions linebacking greats, Elimimian wants more and happily knows how to about achieving his quest.

What motivates players when they have already achieved a level of greatness?

“That’s a fair question; every player thinks about what they want to prove,” Elimimian responded. “I’ve had a tough journey until B.C. I’ve always been doubted. I have a mentality I want to prove people wrong. That’s what makes me tick. It’s about leaving a legacy.

“I’ve talked to my dad who is a retired PhD. He says at some point football is going to end. What can people say about you? I love football but I also love competing. I’ve done a lot of things but I hate to get beat. When I miss a tackle it irks me. It kills me. I can’t sleep at night.”

Greatness, it seems, is inspired by insomnia. If you really want to get him going though, suggest to Elimimian that things could be different this year because he will not play alongside Adam Bighill and offensive coordinators will scheme to make him less effective. Another layer of his personality appears.

Elimimian had a Grey Cup and top rookie award on his shelf even before Bighill, who has since followed the path of his former teammate and is at an NFL training camp with the New Orleans Saints, arrived. Elimimian knows the suggestion isn’t valid, but another emotional log is thrown on the fire anyway.

“The hypothetical of somebody even saying that means it’s been thought of,” Elimimian admits. “I look at everything that could motivate me.”

The Lions overall tackles title, which became the subject of fanfare by the Lions on social media two weeks ago, wasn’t doing much for Elimimian until he became the team’s defensive tackle leader last week, surpassing Dante Marsh.

“It’s one of those (records) you don’t appreciate it until it’s in the past,” the linebacker said. “When I won most outstanding player in 2014, I really didn’t understand or appreciate how historic that was. When I look back now I don’t think it’s going to be done by any defensive player.

It’s a testament to longevity; it’s a testament to being consistent, which is hard in professional sports. I’ve been around really good players – Korey Banks, Dante, Aaron Hunt, Ryan Phillips, Brent Johnson -- these guys took care of me. I would make a lot of mistakes but the fact they had my back is a testament to the people around me.”

In the winter, when nobody is around, there are few equals for Elimimian, however. Matching Pless’ five top defensive awards is possibly achievable. Just get get ready for a reaction if you suggest to the man it is not.

LIONS TALES: B.C. added a 10th defensive lineman, Andrew Hudson, to its 46-man roster, which could give the roster flexibility to dress two kickers for Montreal by dropping the second-year import and Dylan Ainsworth off the game-day lineup. Buono said he gave equal reps to kickers Ty Long and Swayze Waters throughout the practice week in Kingston, Ont. Long hit three field goals but struggled on a couple of directional punting assignments in the win over Toronto… Buono also said the short turnaround this week will mean the Lions will stay with Antonio Johnson at right tackle despite having a difficult game against the Argos’ Shawn Lemon. “Antonio picked up his game a little bit; he has to pick it up a little more,” Buono said.