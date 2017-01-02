There was no way the Seattle Seahawks could win Sunday.

Yes, they did get a victory, beating the San Francisco 49ers 25-23, finishing with 10 wins (10-5-1) for the fifth straight year, securing the third seed in the NFC.

They got another 12-tackle game from middle linebacker Bobby Wagner and in the second half received the kind of defensive pressure that has been a trademark in recent years.

Truth is though, they could have beaten a 2-14 team by triple digits and it still wouldn’t change the perception of the Seahawks matter given the sorry state of the 49ers. They were playing against a team which had just fired general manager Trent Baalke and were merely waiting to punt coach Chip Kelly, while one-time franchise quarterback Colin Kaepernick was hours from using an out-clause in his contract to head elsewhere next year.

Seattle wasn’t just playing a moderately bad team. They were up against the worst San Francisco defence in 70 years, having allowed more touchdowns, points and rushing yards this year than any season since 1946.

Against that backdrop, the Seahawks figured to do better. Much better. Yet here’s what happened in a game that could have served as a nice warmup for the Detroit Lions, who will be the first-round playoff opponent of the Seahawks at Century Link Field (Saturday, 5:15 p.m.)

The much-maligned running game, led by Thomas Rawls, produced 87 yards from 25 carries. Rawls, who was supposed to be the answer to the off-season departure of Marshawn Lynch, averaged a paltry 1.4 yards per rush in his final three regular season games. In the first quarter Sunday, the Seahawks managed just 10 yards of offence.

The equally-maligned special teams unit was not much better than it was the week previous against Arizona. Stephen Hauschka had another extra-point attempt blocked. Seattle gave up a safety on a snap that sailed over the head of Jon Ryan out the back of the end zone. The Seahawks didn’t even bother to improve field position on punts. Returner Richard Sherman only advanced the ball once, electing to call a fair catch four other times.

Sherman had been vocal of the strategy of coach Pete Carroll earlier this season. Against the 49ers, teammates Frank Clark and Jarran Reed were vocal in their own way, getting into a shoving match on the sidelines. Clark took exception of the fact a punch thrown by Reed resulted in his ejection.

Seattle managed to avoid injuries, aided by Carroll’s decision to pull many of his offensive starters once it became clear the Seahawks were not going to secure a first-round bye that ended up in the hands of the Atlanta Falcons.

They also produced 10 points off turnovers, another plus. But if this was supposed to be a playoff tuneup, the Seahawks instead demonstrated they need a considerable amount of work.

“As you can see it wasn’t a perfect performance,” Clark told KCPQ after the game. “There’s a lot of holes in our coverage. We got a week to prepare.”

And the sideline dustup?

“He (Reed) has to know he can’t be doing anything to jeopardize the team. We need him to have his mind right for the playoffs.”

Said Reed, on his Twitter account: “We just in the jungle sometimes it gets out of hand but we still brothers.”

“It’s a whole bunch of grown men,” lineman Cliff Avril said. “When the media sees it, you think (it’s) something. It’s nothing to worry about.”

If that’s true, the Seahawks can simply go back to worrying about how playoff teams will continue to put Wagner in unfavourable receiver matchups without help behind him from Steven Terrell, how they will possibly mount an attack without a running game, and whether Russell Wilson will be able to perform a miracle if the Seahawks insist of pounding the ball between the tackles.

Wilson did make better use of tight end Jimmy Graham, who made perhaps the best individual play of the game for Seattle when he hauled down a 42-yard completion near the goal line that set up the Seahawks’ go-ahead touchdown in the second quarter.

“We’ve got a 7-foot-2 tight end that can jump out of the roof; you want to give him a chance,” said Wilson. “I made fun of him. I said, ‘hey little guy, can’t you get in the end zone there?’ In my opinion I think he’s the comeback player of the year to overcome the injuries he’s had.”

But the Seahawks are going to have to provide a collective comeback of a different sort if they are required to play game away from home the rest of the way this season, even if Carroll refuses to acknowledge his team’s obvious shortcomings.

“I’m real proud of winning 10 games five years in a row. It doesn’t mean a whole lot of anything to anybody else. We got a win for consistency’s part. I like that,” said the Seattle coach, who admitted he had difficulty pulling out his starters with Sunday’s game still on the line.

“All these worries you guys have (about how Seattle is playing), I ain’t got them. Here we go. It’s time. It’s finally time to get ready for the playoffs. We don’t care who we play in the playoffs.”

Luckily, the Seahawks don’t have to play Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay in their next game but it won’t matter how they play against Detroit if they perform as they have in the past month.

Inactives: RB C.J. Prosise, (broken shoulder blade), RB Terrence Magree, S Tyvis Powell, LB Ronald Powell, OL Bradley Sowell, TE Nick Vannett, DT John Jenkins.

Lowell Ullrich, TSN1040.ca