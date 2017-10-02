The Vancouver Stealth announced today that captain Curtis Hodgson has announced his retirement after thirteen National Lacrosse League seasons (2005 – 2017). Hodgson, the longest serving member of the Stealth has played with the team since he was signed as a free agent on December 3, 2004. He recently accepted the position as Vice Principal at Burnaby South Secondary school.

During his 13-year NLL career Hodgson played in 211 of the Stealth’s 216 regular season games and all 15 playoff games during that time span. He won a Champion’s Cup (2010), appeared in three Champion’s Cup Finals (2010, 2011 and 2013) and made seven post-season appearances during his career. Hodgson has served for four seasons as the Stealth captain. In his 13 seasons, he amassed 708 loose balls and scored 105 points (35 goals and 70 assists) in the regular season while adding 4 points (1 goal and 3 assists) along with 48 loose balls in the NLL post-season.

“Curtis has embodied everything that is good about our sport over his entire career. He has been an exceptional player on the floor and an unbelievable leader to a generation of players off the floor. He has always been a great ambassador of the game. As an organization we are very grateful to him for his years of loyalty, sacrifice, leadership and commitment. He is a very special person and we are happy that he will continue with the team in other capacities now that his playing career has concluded,” said Doug Locker, Stealth President and General Manager.

Hodgson will continue to direct the Stealth Lacrosse Academy and Junior Stealth program and will remain with the Stealth in a front office position. The Stealth will honour Hodgson during the 2017 – 2018 season with additional details to be announced soon.

“I am proud and fortunate to have been able to represent the Stealth organization my entire playing career. Although I am no longer able to commit to playing, I feel privileged to be able to remain with the organization. My family and I would like to thank Denise Watkins, Doug Locker, and David Takata for all their support, commitment, and efforts that make the Stealth a first-class organization to play for and represent. I look forward to this new chapter and challenge in my career,” said Curtis Hodgson.