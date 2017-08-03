Lowell Ullrich BC Lions writer Follow|Archive

The object of the exercise after practice one day this week was to place perspective on the off-season signing of Chris Williams by the B.C. Lions, plus put Wally Buono to the test.

When, Buono was asked, was the last time the general manager and coach of the CFL team had ever signed a marquee free agent from another club for the Lions, and had no prior relationship with that player?

“Dave Dickenson?” Buono responded somewhat sheepishly, knowing the former quarterback was his meal ticket with the Calgary Stampeders when he signed him as an NFL free agent to energize the Lions more than a decade ago.

“Solomon Elimimian. Nick Moore. Manny Arceneaux,” he said. Doesn’t count. Buono was merely bringing back former Lions.

“How about Joe Fleming?” Buono said. Well, sure. Fleming was acquired by Calgary after the 1999 season and eventually helped Buono win a Grey Cup.

The question, however, was specifically asked about Buono during his tenure with the Lions, and when Buono couldn't come up with another name, give or take a Keron Williams or Anton McKenzie, it reinforced the significance of signing the wideout who will make his Lions debut Saturday against the Saskatchewan Roughriders (4 p.m., TSN, 2 p.m., pre-game, TSN 1040).

Truth is, Buono almost never has signed big-name talent from another club, preferring to live by a credo that he can find talent without overspending any of David Braley’s money in free agency.

But with the Lions suffering from a crisis of confidence within the local marketplace, Buono stepped outside his own playbook, and by signing a player with diminished cash value because of ACL surgery that has delayed his debut, he decided to roll the dice.

The result for the Lions has been a Christmas in July scenario, though given what they essentially gave up to sign the 29-year-old Williams, it is also none too soon. To the Lions, the cash they paid Williams for this season and next came at the expense of offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye.

A six-time CFL all-star, Olafioye was traded in the off-season to Montreal for rookie offensive lineman David Foucault, who has lost his starting left guard spot to Charles Vaillancourt and wasn't with the Lions during portions of the current practice week, prompting the club to seek out the availability of retired non-import lineman Josh Bourke.

To his new teammates, especially those on offence, Williams is a mid-season acquisition they don’t really need but is more than welcome nonetheless.

“You can just sense his confidence,” said quarterback Travis Lulay, who’ll get the start Saturday but perhaps not the return engagement next week against Saskatchewan as Jon Jennings returns to form from his shoulder injury.

“It’s not a cockiness. He has a body of work he can rely on. And I love his mindset. He’s been in an offence where they spread the ball around, and he wants the ball, but he knows how to make that work.”

So, apparently, do the Lions. Williams will be at the spot on the field often occupied by Moore but Buono has figured out a way to keep Moore in the lineup, likely removing Canadian rookie Danny Vandervoort and bringing back Shaquille Murray-Lawrence to return kicks and rotate with Rolly Lumbala to maintain ratio needs.

That will give B.C a four-man import receiving corps that is every bit as lethal as the Riders. Duron Carter was Saskatchewan’s big splash last winter and next week the Riders get another free agent signing, Chad Owens, off their six-game injured list. Right now though, it's a good battle.

If being at the top of a list of Buono signings and being asked to deliver despite missing one-third of the season is bothering Williams, it hardly shows, perhaps because he’s been a part of what the Lions have been doing from the moment he signed in February.

Williams was marquee material in Ottawa and Hamilton, and generated headlines when he went to arbitration to get out of his contract with the Ticats to once give the NFL a try. Top of mind these days, he says, is simply to find his rhythm and timing.

“The speed aspect I should be OK. It’s just getting about getting smoothness in and our of my (routes). I don’t think I've ever been selfish when it comes to demanding balls,” said Williams, who is being eased into offensive formations and has had limited work on special teams so far. “I just do whatever is asked.”

Even if that means selling tickets in market that doesn’t really know what a Lions marquee free agent looks like until Saturday.

LIONS TALES: B.C could make as many as eight moves for Saturday’s game but half of them are a result of the dislocated elbow to T.J. Lee that will keep him out four weeks, which has resulted in massive change in the secondary, including the season debut of Steven Clarke at cornerback alongside the returning Anthony Gaitor. Clarke will now have played all five spots in the secondary. Anthony Thompson moves to safety and Loucheiz Purifoy will play alongside Ronnie Yell. The only change based on performance will be to sit LG David Foucault, who did not participate in practice the last two days but could clear concussion protocol Friday, with Charles Vaillancourt. “I’m ready. I’ve been patient for the last six weeks,” Vaillancourt said. Antonio Johnson is also expected to dress in a reserve role. Josh Shirley on the defensive line will start in place of DeQuin Evans (back).