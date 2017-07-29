NAPA, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders have opened training camp without Pro Bowl left tackle Donald Penn on the field.

The NFL Network reported Friday that Penn is holding out because he wants to renegotiate his contract. Penn and his agent have not responded to requests for comment but Penn wasn't on the field for the Raiders when their first practice started Saturday.

The 34-year-old Penn is entering the final year of an $11.9 million, two-year contract he signed with the Raiders last off-season. Penn is scheduled to earn $5.8 million in base salary this season with another $1.3 million in incentives and bonuses.

Penn is coming off his second Pro Bowl after being part of an offensive line that allowed a league-low 18 sacks in 2016.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL